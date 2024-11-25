Letzfarm: Agriculture App powered by AI Now Live in Trinidad and Tobago, Set for Caribbean and Global Growth

Letzfarm App Launch at the Invest Smart Caribbean Summit

Letzfarm: AI-Powered Agriculture App Makes an Impact-Driven Launch in D.C, Now Live in Trinidad and Tobago, Ready for Global Growth

Collaboration drives global impact. By uniting governments, innovators, and organizations, we can scale initiatives like Letzfarm to make AI solutions accessible to all farmers. ” — Mr Hemang Jani, Senior Advisor to the Executive Director, The World Bank

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Letzfarm, an innovative AI-powered mobile application designed to revolutionize agriculture in the Caribbean starting with Trinidad and Tobago, had a remarkable launch last week at the Invest Smart Caribbean Summit in Washington DC. The event brought together key stakeholders, including government agencies, academic leaders, business executives, and non-profit organizations, united in their commitment to driving sustainable agriculture.

Letzfarm is a product of the strategic partnership between CZITT (Carbon Zero Institute of Trinidad and Tobago), founded by Mr. Donald Baldeosingh, and Abris Inc, co-founded by Thomas Arul and Priya Samant in Andover, Massachusetts.

This collaboration blends the non-profit sector’s climate action focus with Abris’s technological prowess to deliver real-world solutions. Supported by the Shaping the Future of Innovation grant from the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, the European Union (EU), the Inter-American DevelopmentBank (IDB), and CCRIF SPC Letzfarm addresses critical agricultural challenges in Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Leveraging cutting-edge AI, the platform empowers smallholder farmers to overcome climate change impacts, boost crop yields, and secure sustainable livelihoods.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Hemang Jani, Senior Advisor to Executive Director, Office of the Executive Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka at The World Bank delivered a keynote address highlighting the transformative potential of AI-driven solutions like Letzfarm. He emphasized their ability to strengthen food security, promote sustainable farming, and build climate resilience in SIDS and emerging economies. The launch featured a thought-provoking panel discussion, “AI-Driven Smart Agriculture: Bridging Sustainable Solutions for SIDS, Emerging Markets, and Developed Economies.” Distinguished speakers included Parmesh Shah, Global Lead for Data, Digital Agriculture, and Innovation at The World Bank, who underscored the importance of phygital (physical + digital) innovations in shaping the future of agriculture. Shah called for increased collaboration and innovation to empower farmers globally.

Now operational in Trinidad and Tobago, Letzfarm is on a mission to expand to other SIDS and nations worldwide, driving progress toward several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

SDG 1: No Poverty

SDG 2: Zero Hunger

SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

SDG 13: Climate Action

SDG 15: Life on Land

SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals

The Institute of Caribbean Studies played a pivotal role as a valued partner, amplifying the impact of this momentous launch.

By combining AI innovation with grassroots action, Letzfarm demonstrates that even the most complex global challenges can be addressed with the right tools, collaboration, and vision. With the support of forward-thinking organizations, Letzfarm can scale its reach and impact, offering a lifeline to smallholder farmers in need and paving the way for a sustainable, food-secure future.

