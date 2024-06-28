Former President of Trinidad and Tobago, Justice Anthony Carmona, Unveils Innovative LetzFarm App Website

Letzfarm App Website Launch and Meeting with YAHP

Agriculture is crucial for our nation's backbone. Empowering youth to lead in this sector and educating them with AI technology while achieving the UN sustainable goals is essential.” — Justice Anthony Carmona, Former President Of Trinidad and Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Zero Institute of Trinidad and Tobago (CZITT) and Abris Inc, an innovative startup based in Andover, Massachusetts, USA, have joined forces to drive digital transformation and sustainable development in the Caribbean. They have partnered to create Letzfarm, an mobile application aimed at helping farmers in Small Island Developing States (SIDS), starting with Trinidad and Tobago, through the power of Artificial Intelligence(AI).

Funded by the Shaping the Future of Innovation (STFOI) grant—a project of the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the European Union (EU), and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in collaboration with the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI)—the Letzfarm app is a comprehensive guidance system. It helps farmers make smart decisions, adapt to climate change, and boost food security and environmental sustainability.

Executives from CZITT and Abris held two meetings to present this innovative project and launch the Letzfarm website. The first meeting with the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service Youth Agricultural Homestead Programme (YAHP) focused on how Letzfarm can benefit young farmers by providing them with the knowledge and support they need to succeed in modern agriculture.

Following the YAHP meeting, CZITT and Abris met with Ms Carina Cockburn, Country Representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) TT and her team. Ms Cockburn in her remarks mentioned the relevance of the App to digitalisation, climate smart agriculture and artificial intelligence applications. “I am very impressed by the features of the App and the speed at which it has been developed”

The meeting was graced by the presence of former President of Trinidad and Tobago, Justice Anthony Carmona, Patron of CZITT, who launched the Letzfarm website (https://Letzfarm.com) and shared his vision for advancing agricultural innovation and sustainability.

Donald Baldeosingh, Founder of CZITT, emphasised the importance of digitalization for the Caribbean: “Our region, home to many SIDS, faces severe climate change impacts and economic threats. Digitalization is key to building resilience and sustainability. We are grateful to partner with Abris to tackle these challenges through the Letzfarm app

Priya Samant, CEO and Co-Founder of Abris, stated, "Letzfarm aims to significantly impact marginal farmers globally, especially in small island economies, by using technology and data to promote sustainable farming practices. Supporting SDGs 1, 2, 13, 15, and 17, our goal is to present this innovation at the United Nations General Assembly and COP29."

For more information on the Letzfarm, please visit https://letzfarm.com or contact info@letzfarm.com