Celebrate Prime Minister Modi’s U.S. Visit with Innovative Millet Recipes created by AI with AIChefs.co

Using AI in AIChefs.co, we showcase millet recipes during PM Modi's US visit, combining innovation, cultural diversity, and a sustainable vision.” — Priya Samant

ANDOVER, MA, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abris Inc. is excited to use its groundbreaking platform https://www.AIChefs.co to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US with an exclusive array of millet-based recipes https://www.AIChefs.co , a cutting-edge platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide bespoke, nutritious, and delicious recipes, will celebrate the 'International Year of Millets,' designated by the United Nations, by focusing on this nutrient-rich superfood.

The year 2023 has seen an unprecedented global emphasis on millets, a superfood that was among the first crops domesticated in India and now a traditional food staple for over half a billion people across Asia and Africa. Millets are currently grown in more than 130 countries and offer an immense potential to alleviate world hunger.

In reference to Prime Minister Modi's visit to the U.S., Priya Samant of Abris stated, "We believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize not only the way we create and appreciate food but also how we connect cultures and foster understanding. By harnessing the capabilities of AIChefs.co to highlight millet - a globally recognized superfood - in honor of Prime Minister Modi's visit, we have crafted a selection of recipes that embody innovation, cultural diversity, and a vision for a sustainable future."

The mission of AIChefs.co extends to health-conscious food enthusiasts worldwide, bringing millet to the global culinary stage. Users can create a tailor-made millet recipe in under 40 seconds in multiple languages, and best of all, it's free! Some of the most popular millet recipes on the platform include:

Adding to the celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falu on a special song promoting the benefits of millets. AIChefs.co is proud to support this effort and contribute to the global dialogue on food security, nutrition, and sustainability.

Experience the future of cooking with AIChefs.co - where technology meets tradition to create something extraordinary.

Abris is an AI and Web3 startup committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and creating solutions that harness the power of AI and web3 technologies. With a focus on bridging the gap between AI and real-world applications, Abris aims to revolutionize industries and empower individuals to thrive in an AI-driven future.AIChefs.co is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at reshaping the future of food and cooking.

