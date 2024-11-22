Applicants for Court of Appeals Vacancy Proceed to Governor

Nashville, Tenn. – Because the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments received only three applications to fill the vacancy in the Court of Criminal Appeals, Eastern Section, the Council will not hold a meeting and will instead forward the three applications directly to the Governor.

Anyone wanting to submit feedback concerning any applicant is invited to contact the Governor’s legal office at 615-734-8314 or Katelin.Brown@tn.gov. The deadline to submit feedback is January 3, 2025.

Click here to view the submitted applications.