Applicants for Court of Appeals Vacancy Proceed to Governor
Nashville, Tenn. – Because the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments received only three applications to fill the vacancy in the Court of Criminal Appeals, Eastern Section, the Council will not hold a meeting and will instead forward the three applications directly to the Governor.
Anyone wanting to submit feedback concerning any applicant is invited to contact the Governor’s legal office at 615-734-8314 or Katelin.Brown@tn.gov. The deadline to submit feedback is January 3, 2025.
Click here to view the submitted applications.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.