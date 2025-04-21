Commission Accepting Applications for Vacancy in the 6th Judicial District

Nashville, Tenn- The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is currently accepting applications to fill the vacancy in the 6th Judicial District Criminal Court following the elevation of the Honorable Steven Sword to the appellate bench.

The 6th Judicial District covers Knox County. Applicants must be an attorney licensed in Tennessee who is at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and must reside in the relevant Judicial District.

The Commission is committed to encouraging a diverse judiciary and welcomes all qualified attorneys to apply. The public hearing for this position will be held Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. local time in the City-County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville TN 37902.

For an applicant to be considered for the judicial vacancy, the Administrative Office of the Courts must receive a completed application by Wednesday, May 14,12:00 p.m. CDT.

The application and instructions are available at http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources. A completed application includes: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application.

The Commission encourages applicants to submit applications as soon as possible and communicate with the Administrative Office of the Courts to schedule hand-delivery or provide delivery tracking information for the original application to help ensure timely receipt by the deadline.

For additional information, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel, at john.jefferson@tncourts.gov