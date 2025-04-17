Tennessee Supreme Court Releases Statement Following $17 Million for New Indigent Representation Plan

Nashville, Tenn - The Tennessee Supreme Court and the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) appreciate the Tennessee General Assembly’s approval of the amended budget yesterday, which includes $13 million in recurring funding and $4 million in non-recurring startup funds for the AOC’s innovative new Indigent Representation Plan.

The $17 million total appropriation and 14 newly-established positions will enable the Judicial Branch to address challenges with the retention and compensation of appointed counsel and enhance the delivery of indigent services across the state.

“This funding puts us in a financial position to take a transformational step forward to safeguard the fair and impartial administration of justice in Tennessee,” said Chief Justice Holly Kirby. “It is the result of many hands and hearts working together to figure out a new and effective system to deliver representation to those who cannot afford counsel. Heartfelt thanks to our legislative leaders, the Governor’s Office, the district attorneys general and district public defenders across the state, and the Tennessee Bar Association for their collective effort and vision. We especially thank our judges and appointed attorneys—you passionately and capably communicated your struggles with the current system and helped us formulate a new way forward.”

“During last year’s effort to increase the attorney compensation, the AOC was encouraged to consider other alternatives,” said AOC Director Michelle Long. “After researching how other states deliver indigent representation services, engaging the Comptroller of the Treasury, and discussions with a number of interested stakeholders, the Supreme Court and the AOC unveiled a new, innovative plan. A successful endeavor like this is a collective effort to be sure. Thank you to all who have worked with us. We look forward to continuing to work with you as we look ahead and improve Tennessee’s system of indigent representation.”

Funding for the new Indigent Representation Plan will provide additional management and oversight to help ensure that qualified, effective representation is available through a dedicated Office, overseen by a Commission. The Commission will be established by the Supreme Court.

Based on Fiscal Year 2023 data, it is anticipated that the new Office will manage an estimated 76,000 cases each year.