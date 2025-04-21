Commission Accepting Applications for Vacancy in the 32nd Judicial District

Nashville, Tenn. - The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is currently accepting applications for a circuit and chancery court judge in the 32nd Judicial District, which includes Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties. The vacancy was created following the retirement of the Honorable Michael E. Spitzer on June 30, 2025.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 32nd Judicial District. The Commission is committed to encouraging a diverse judiciary and welcomes all qualified applicants to apply.

Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.tncourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by 12:00pm CDT on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The application and instructions are available at http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.

A completed application includes: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application. The Commission encourages applicants to submit applications as soon as possible and communicate with the Administrative Office of the Courts to schedule hand-delivery or provide delivery tracking information for the original application to help ensure timely receipt by the deadline.

The Commission will hold a public hearing to interview candidates on June 10, 2025, at the Lewis County Justice Center, located at 29 West Main Street, Hohenwald, TN 38462.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources or contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel, at john.jefferson@tncourts.gov