Shaftsbury Barracks - Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B3004100
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: November 22, 2024 / 0656 hours
STREET: Route 8
TOWN: Searsburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sleepy Hollow Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Timothy Darter
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: C-HR
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Driver side
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Route 8 in Searsburg. Investigation revealed that Timothy Darter was operating a 2020 Toyota northbound on Route 8 when he veered off the right-hand edge of the roadway coming to rest against a small group of trees approximately 20 feet down a steep embankment. Snow and ice appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. The operator did not sustain any injuries.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.