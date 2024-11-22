Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks - Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24B3004100                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                            

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: November 22, 2024 / 0656 hours

STREET: Route 8

TOWN: Searsburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sleepy Hollow Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Timothy Darter

AGE: 54     

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: C-HR

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Driver side

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Route 8 in Searsburg. Investigation revealed that Timothy Darter was operating a 2020 Toyota northbound on Route 8 when he veered off the right-hand edge of the roadway coming to rest against a small group of trees approximately 20 feet down a steep embankment. Snow and ice appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. The operator did not sustain any injuries.

 

