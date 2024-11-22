Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,227 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Car vs Pedestrian

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24B4007118            

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/22/24 at approximately 0545 hours

STREET: US 7 S

TOWN: Rutland, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Alderman’s Toyota / 300 ft north of Seward Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Dark

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Fredrick Raymond

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

PEDESTRIAN: Gregory Shaw

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

INJURIES: Minor injury.

HOSPITAL: Refused

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 22, at approximately 0545 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to the area of Alderman’s Toyota, US 7 south and Seward Rd, in the Town of Rutland for a reported car vs. pedestrian collision.

Through investigation it was determined that vehicle #1, operated by Raymond was traveling southbound on US 7 in the southbound travel lane and collided with a pedestrian who was walking northbound in the southbound travel lane approximately 300 feet north of the Seward Rd intersection. As a result of the crash, the pedestrian (Shaw) sustained minor injury, and minor damage was observed to the car. Through witness statements it was determined that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Rutland Town Fire and Regional Ambulance Service.

A Vermont Civil Violation Complaint was issued to the pedestrian for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1052; Crossing with exception to a crosswalk (JW).

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Car vs Pedestrian

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more