Rutland Barracks / Car vs Pedestrian
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B4007118
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/22/24 at approximately 0545 hours
STREET: US 7 S
TOWN: Rutland, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Alderman’s Toyota / 300 ft north of Seward Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Dark
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Fredrick Raymond
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
PEDESTRIAN: Gregory Shaw
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
INJURIES: Minor injury.
HOSPITAL: Refused
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 22, at approximately 0545 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to the area of Alderman’s Toyota, US 7 south and Seward Rd, in the Town of Rutland for a reported car vs. pedestrian collision.
Through investigation it was determined that vehicle #1, operated by Raymond was traveling southbound on US 7 in the southbound travel lane and collided with a pedestrian who was walking northbound in the southbound travel lane approximately 300 feet north of the Seward Rd intersection. As a result of the crash, the pedestrian (Shaw) sustained minor injury, and minor damage was observed to the car. Through witness statements it was determined that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Rutland Town Fire and Regional Ambulance Service.
A Vermont Civil Violation Complaint was issued to the pedestrian for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1052; Crossing with exception to a crosswalk (JW).
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.