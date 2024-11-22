Rutland Barracks / Car vs Pedestrian

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B4007118

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/22/24 at approximately 0545 hours

STREET: US 7 S

TOWN: Rutland, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Alderman’s Toyota / 300 ft north of Seward Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Dark

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Fredrick Raymond

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

PEDESTRIAN: Gregory Shaw

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

INJURIES: Minor injury.

HOSPITAL: Refused

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 22, at approximately 0545 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to the area of Alderman’s Toyota, US 7 south and Seward Rd, in the Town of Rutland for a reported car vs. pedestrian collision.

Through investigation it was determined that vehicle #1, operated by Raymond was traveling southbound on US 7 in the southbound travel lane and collided with a pedestrian who was walking northbound in the southbound travel lane approximately 300 feet north of the Seward Rd intersection. As a result of the crash, the pedestrian (Shaw) sustained minor injury, and minor damage was observed to the car. Through witness statements it was determined that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Rutland Town Fire and Regional Ambulance Service.

A Vermont Civil Violation Complaint was issued to the pedestrian for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1052; Crossing with exception to a crosswalk (JW).