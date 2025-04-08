Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Assault on LEO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1002348
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: April 7, 2025 at 5:47 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Outlook Drive, Londonderry, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Assault on Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Gary Ewens Jr.
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 7, 2025, at approximately 5:47 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism at a residence on Overlook Drive in the town of Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. During the investigation, Troopers spoke to Gary Ewens, 49, of Londonderry, Vermont. Ewens became assaultive towards Troopers and was subsequently arrested for Assault of a Protected Professional. Ewens was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing and later issued a citation for Unlawful Mischief and Assault of a Protected Professional. He is scheduled to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on April 29, 2025, at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 29, 2025 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802) 722-4600
Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.