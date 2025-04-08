Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Assault on LEO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1002348

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs                  

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: April 7, 2025 at 5:47 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Outlook Drive, Londonderry, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Assault on Protected Professional

 

ACCUSED: Gary Ewens Jr.                                          

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 7, 2025, at approximately 5:47 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism at a residence on Overlook Drive in the town of Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. During the investigation, Troopers spoke to Gary Ewens, 49, of Londonderry, Vermont. Ewens became assaultive towards Troopers and was subsequently arrested for Assault of a Protected Professional. Ewens was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing and later issued a citation for Unlawful Mischief and Assault of a Protected Professional. He is scheduled to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on April 29, 2025, at 8:30 AM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 29, 2025 at 8:30 AM        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600

Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov

 

