Derby Barracks / Stalking, Criminal Threatening, False Alarm
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A5001602
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/28/2025 @ 1225 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Brighton
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Stalking, False Alarm
ACCUSED: Kimberly Crosson
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Kevin Bickford
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Railroad St, Brighton
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call from Kevin Bickford (40) advising Kimberly Crosson (50) was posting multiple videos threatening him. Subsequent investigations led Troopers to develop probable cause to arrest Crosson for Stalking and Criminal Threating. In addition to Bickford’s complaint Crosson also made a false report to the Essex County Sheriff’s Department. Crosson’s location at this moment is unknown, if anyone has knowledge of her whereabouts, they are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or the local law enforcement agency of her location if she is outside the state of Vermont.
Additionally, tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829
802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov
