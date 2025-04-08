Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Stalking, Criminal Threatening, False Alarm

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A5001602

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2025 @ 1225 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Brighton

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Stalking, False Alarm

 

ACCUSED: Kimberly Crosson                                              

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Kevin Bickford

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Railroad St, Brighton

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call from Kevin Bickford (40) advising Kimberly Crosson (50) was posting multiple videos threatening him.  Subsequent investigations led Troopers to develop probable cause to arrest Crosson for Stalking and Criminal Threating.  In addition to Bickford’s complaint Crosson also made a false report to the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.  Crosson’s location at this moment is unknown, if anyone has knowledge of her whereabouts, they are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or the local law enforcement agency of her location if she is outside the state of Vermont.

Additionally, tips can also be submitted online at  https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

 

