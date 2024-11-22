Open Meeting Commission Meeting Monday in Pierre

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Nov. 22, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Open Meeting Commission meeting is Monday, Nov. 25, in Pierre.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. CST in the Matthew Training Center in the Foss Building, located at 523 E. Capital Avenue, Pierre. Those unable to attend in person will be able to attend by Microsoft Teams or SD.Net.

Meeting agenda, materials, and Teams meeting information can be found at: https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=218

Reporters with questions can contact Tony Mangan at 605-280-2296.

-30-