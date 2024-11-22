Open Meeting Commission Meeting Monday in Pierre
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Nov. 22, 2024
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Open Meeting Commission meeting is Monday, Nov. 25, in Pierre.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. CST in the Matthew Training Center in the Foss Building, located at 523 E. Capital Avenue, Pierre. Those unable to attend in person will be able to attend by Microsoft Teams or SD.Net.
Meeting agenda, materials, and Teams meeting information can be found at: https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=218
Reporters with questions can contact Tony Mangan at 605-280-2296.
