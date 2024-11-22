Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,229 in the last 365 days.

Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius the Honourable Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to congratulate the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius the Honourable Navinchandra Ramgoolam on his appointment. The text of the letter is appended.

 

 

.     .    .    .    .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 November 2024

 

 

21 November 2024

 

The Honourable Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Prime Minister

Republic of Mauritius

 

 

Dear Excellency

 

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your election victory and appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius.

 

Singapore and Mauritius enjoy a longstanding and warm relationship. Our countries cooperate in many areas, including in water management, education, and digitalisation. We share a commitment to multilateralism, international law, and a rules-based international order.  We are fellow members of the Forum of Small States, Small Island Developing States, Alliance of Small Island States, and the Commonwealth.

 

I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the partnership between Singapore and Mauritius. 

 

 

Yours Sincerely,

 

 

 

LAWRENCE WONG

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius the Honourable Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more