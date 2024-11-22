Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius the Honourable Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to congratulate the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius the Honourable Navinchandra Ramgoolam on his appointment. The text of the letter is appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

22 November 2024

21 November 2024

The Honourable Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Prime Minister

Republic of Mauritius

Dear Excellency

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your election victory and appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius.

Singapore and Mauritius enjoy a longstanding and warm relationship. Our countries cooperate in many areas, including in water management, education, and digitalisation. We share a commitment to multilateralism, international law, and a rules-based international order. We are fellow members of the Forum of Small States, Small Island Developing States, Alliance of Small Island States, and the Commonwealth.

I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the partnership between Singapore and Mauritius.

Yours Sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG