Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius the Honourable Navinchandra Ramgoolam
Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to congratulate the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius the Honourable Navinchandra Ramgoolam on his appointment. The text of the letter is appended.
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
22 November 2024
21 November 2024
The Honourable Navinchandra Ramgoolam
Prime Minister
Republic of Mauritius
Dear Excellency
On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your election victory and appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius.
Singapore and Mauritius enjoy a longstanding and warm relationship. Our countries cooperate in many areas, including in water management, education, and digitalisation. We share a commitment to multilateralism, international law, and a rules-based international order. We are fellow members of the Forum of Small States, Small Island Developing States, Alliance of Small Island States, and the Commonwealth.
I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the partnership between Singapore and Mauritius.
Yours Sincerely,
LAWRENCE WONG
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.