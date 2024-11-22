Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria 18 to 23 November 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman has concluded his working visit to Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria from 18 to 23 November 2024. Minister Maliki engaged senior government leaders of both countries to strengthen bilateral relations, promote economic cooperation, and explore avenues for mutual growth.

In Côte d’Ivoire, Minister Maliki met Minister of Foreign Affairs Kacou Houadja Léon Adom, Minister of Commerce and Industry Souleymane Diarrassouba, Minister of National Education and Literacy Mariatou Koné and Minister of Technical Education, Skills Training and Apprenticeship Koffi N’Guessan. He also met senior officials from the African Development Bank. The meetings discussed ways to step up economic links and to strengthen cooperation in human capital development. Minister Maliki also hosted a business roundtable with representatives of Singapore companies in Côte d’Ivoire and met representatives from the General Confederation of Côte d’Ivoire Enterprises to gain insights from the business community on fostering closer economic ties between the two countries.

In Nigeria, Minister Maliki had meetings with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education. In these engagements, both sides took stock of the longstanding ties between Nigeria and Singapore and pledged to deepen cooperation in the areas of education, trade and investment, human capital development and bilateral consultations. Minister Maliki also met President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission Omar Alieu Touray to exchange views on regional and international developments, and to reaffirm the role of regional groupings in upholding multilateralism and a rules-based international order. Minister Maliki also attended an engagement with the Lagos Business School and Nigeria University of Technology and Management, hosted a reception for Overseas Singaporeans in Lagos, and visited the National Mosque in Abuja.

Minister Maliki returns to Singapore today.

