November Poultry Avian Flu Status Update

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has confirmed an additional four cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) this month, including one small backyard poultry flock in Salt Lake County and three closely related commercial turkey facilities in Piute County. Currently, five poultry farms in the state remain under quarantine.

Between November 10 to 19, 2024, three turkey farms in Piute County totaling 107,800 turkeys and one backyard flock of 253 birds in Salt Lake County were confirmed positive for HPAI; the strains for each outbreak are currently undergoing sequencing. Though the overall risk to public health remains low, HPAI is a serious disease, requiring rapid response, including depopulation of affected flocks as it is highly contagious and fatal to poultry. Affected birds were depopulated within 24 hours of diagnosis at each site to limit further disease spread. Overall impacts to the food supply are anticipated to be limited at this time.

When animal health events that require depopulation occur, UDAF consults with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on appropriate disposal to ensure there are no threats to environmental, animal, or public health. Disposal of affected poultry and contaminated materials for the recent Piute County outbreak will take place through on-site burial. This disposal method and site was determined to be acceptable based on criteria provided by the DEQ to ensure no impact to groundwater or other environmental concerns. As additional safety measures, all equipment leaving the site will be disinfected and all personnel are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) to reduce the risk of infection and avoid moving the virus off the site. State and federal personnel are on-site to ensure all requirements for disinfection and proper disposal are followed.

Poultry owners should practice strong biosecurity and monitor flocks for signs of illness and report any sick birds immediately to the State Veterinarian’s Office at [email protected]. Individuals who work in close contact with infected animals may be at higher risk for contracting HPAI/H5N1 and should take precautions including using recommended personal protective equipment. For more information on the current status of HPAI in poultry visit: https://ag.utah.gov/poultry- hpai