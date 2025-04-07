UDAF Announces the 2025 Food Safety Conference

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is proud to announce Utah’s 4th Annual Food Safety Conference hosted April 9-10, 2025 at the Show Barn at Thanksgiving Point. The conference will be held from 8:00 to 5:00 each day.

“This conference is a great opportunity for those in academia, agriculture, food manufacturing and producing, public health, retailers, or anyone who is interested in food safety,” said Travis Waller, UDAF Regulatory Division Director. “Come and learn about best practices, food borne illness outbreaks, and overall safety in food production and manufacturing.”

Speaking at this year’s conference is Dr. Benjamin Chapman who is the director of the Safe Plates food safety extension and research program at North Carolina State University. He is the co-chair of the “STOP Foodborne Illness” board of directors and co-hosts two podcasts, “Food Safety Talk” and “Risky or Not”.

Additional topics that will be covered at the conference include the science of pasteurization, foodborne illness outbreaks, food safety management systems, cannabis and food safety, creating a food safety culture, and recalls and implementation of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) 204.

For more information on the conference and to register, visit the registration website. Interested exhibitors can register here. Registration will be open throughout the duration of the conference. Media are invited to attend and media passes can be arranged.