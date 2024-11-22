CHF 4th Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

CHF Volunteer loading a turkey into a vehicle. CHF Volunteers registering participants Event Setup Volunteers

Thanksgiving Giveaway Brings Food and Hope to North Texas Families Facing Economic Hardship

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful show of community collaboration, the Chris Howell Foundation, Bethlehem Pentecostal Church, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas distributed over 14,420 pounds of food, including 350 Thanksgiving turkeys, to families in need today at the 4th Annual Chris Howell Foundation Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. This event not only provided Thanksgiving meals but also wrapped up National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week by addressing the growing food insecurity in North Texas.

With rising costs and economic uncertainty leaving more families struggling to make ends meet, this event highlighted the urgent need for community action. Families lined up at the Boys & Girls Club in West Dallas to receive food boxes filled with Thanksgiving essentials, ensuring they could enjoy a holiday meal while easing some of the financial burden they face.

“This isn’t just about providing food—it’s about providing hope,” said Dominique Bryant-Howell, Executive Director of the Chris Howell Foundation. “Families in our community are feeling the strain of rising costs, and we’re here to support them. We’re grateful for the partners and volunteers who made today’s impact possible.”

Hunger in North Texas: A Growing Crisis

With over 1 in 5 children in North Texas experiencing food insecurity, events like the Thanksgiving Giveaway are a lifeline for families in need. Karen Tan, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, emphasized the importance of this effort:

Event Highlights:

• 14,420 pounds of food distributed

• 350 Thanksgiving turkeys provided

• Hundreds of North Texas families served

Beyond Thanksgiving: A Call to Action

While today’s event brought relief to hundreds of families, the Chris Howell Foundation stresses that food insecurity is a year-round issue requiring sustained attention and action. National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week, observed each November, is a reminder of the millions of Americans who lack access to nutritious food and stable housing.

Photos and Videos Available for Media Use

A Dropbox folder with high-quality photos and videos from the event is available for media use. Access the folder here: Media Folder

About the Chris Howell Foundation

The Chris Howell Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health, wellness, and economic empowerment for underserved communities. Through food distribution events, health programs, and community outreach initiatives, the foundation strives to uplift individuals and families, providing them with the resources they need to thrive.

For more information on the Chris Howell Foundation or to support its mission, visit chrishowellfoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

