Chris Howell Foundation Combats Rising Food Insecurity with Drive-Thru Distribution

Assisting Fort Worth Families with Food Distribution Drive-Thru Event

Our goal is to alleviate food insecurity and provide hope to those facing economic hardship.” — Dominique Bryant-Howell, Executive Director

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As food costs and living expenses continue to rise, the Chris Howell Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to provide essential aid to families in need. The Foundation is pleased to announce its partnership with Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church for their upcoming drive-thru food distribution event scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, located at 1001 E. Terrell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104.

Founded over four years ago during the pandemic, the Chris Howell Foundation's mobile food pantry program has been a vital resource for communities across Dallas and Tarrant Counties. To date, the Foundation has served over 101,000 families, distributing three million pounds of food.

"Our drive-thru food distribution events are a direct response to the increasing challenges faced by families in our community," said Dominique Bryant-Howell, Executive Director of the Chris Howell Foundation. "We are committed to ensuring that no one goes hungry, especially during these difficult times."

The event is open to the public, and community members in need of food support are encouraged to participate. Participants will complete a simple intake form from the safety and comfort of their vehicles, after which volunteers will load a box of nutritious food into each person's trunk.

"We understand the importance of providing accessible and dignified support to our neighbors," added Bryant-Howell. "Our goal is to alleviate food insecurity and provide hope to those facing economic hardship."

For more information about the event, including volunteer opportunities and donation options, please visit chrishowellfoundation.org.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

• Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (First come, first served)

• Location: Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church 1001 E. Terrell Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76104

Link to B-Roll from Previous Events: Chris Howell Foundation B-Roll

About Chris Howell Foundation

The Chris Howell Foundation (CHF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and families through health, wellness, and financial literacy initiatives. Since its 2016 inception, CHF has been committed to addressing community needs by providing essential resources and educational programs. From food distribution events to health screenings and financial empowerment workshops, CHF strives to foster resilience and self-sufficiency among underserved populations. By collaborating with local partners and stakeholders, CHF continues to make a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

For more information, visit chrishowellfoundation.org.

