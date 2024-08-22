NFL Legends “Too Tall” Jones and Billy Joe Dupree Co-Chair Chris Howell Foundation’s Celebrity Golf Tournament

Dominique Bryant-Howell and Chris Howell Co-Founders of CHF with Billy Joe Dupree at Tangle Ridge Golf Course Chris Howell Foundation volunteers load food into a family vehicle. Line of Cars For Families to be Serves at Chris Howell Foundation Food Distribution Event

A North Texas Non-Profit Aims to Raise Funds to Continue Serving Vulnerable Communities

Your participation will have a direct impact on the lives of thousands of families who depend on the Chris Howell Foundation’s programs.” — Billy Joe Dupree

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS, US, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFL Legends Ed “Too Tall” Jones and Billy Joe Dupree Team Up as Co-Chairs for Chris Howell Foundation’s Inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament

Legendary Dallas Cowboys Ed “Too Tall” Jones and Billy Joe Dupree are set to hit the green as co-chairs for the Chris Howell Foundation’s Inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament, taking place on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at Tangle Ridge Golf Course in Grand Prairie, Texas.

This highly anticipated event brings together NFL icons, golf enthusiasts, and community supporters to raise funds for the Chris Howell Foundation’s (CHF) mission of serving vulnerable families across North Texas.

Founded by Chris Howell, a local broadcast personality, and his wife, Dominique Bryant-Howell, the Chris Howell Foundation has been instrumental in addressing health, wellness, and financial literacy disparities in underserved communities since its inception in 2016.

Over the past few years, CHF has distributed more than 3 million pounds of food to over 101,000 families in North Texas, helping alleviate food insecurity in areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to providing food, the Foundation also offers financial literacy programs, male empowerment initiatives, and health and wellness screenings to help families achieve self-sufficiency.

“People can’t be healthy or well without proper nutrition,” said Dominique Bryant-Howell, Executive Director of the Chris Howell Foundation. “Our food insecurity program has been a lifeline for many families. The funds raised through this tournament will allow us to expand our efforts and continue delivering vital services to even more individuals in need.”

The tournament promises an exciting day of golf, featuring NFL alumni and legends, including Billy Joe Dupree and Ed “Too Tall” Jones, along with an awards luncheon, goody bags, and numerous opportunities to engage with local sports heroes. Whether participating as a player or a spectator, attendees will be part of a community-driven effort to give back to those who need it most.

“This event is about more than just golf,” said Ed “Too Tall” Jones. “It’s about coming together as a community to help families across North Texas thrive.”

“We’re inviting everyone to come out and support this amazing cause,” added Billy Joe Dupree. “Your participation will have a direct impact on the lives of thousands of families who depend on the Chris Howell Foundation’s programs.”

The Chris Howell Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization, and all funds raised will go directly to sustaining its programs, including its expanded efforts through the Southern Dallas Economic Opportunity Center (SDEOC). Through the SDEOC, CHF is building out warehouse space for food storage and distribution, ensuring reliable access to nutritious meals for more than 15,000 individuals and families annually.

B-Roll & Photo Availability: For media outlets interested in covering the event, we have b-roll footage of Billy Joe Dupree at Tangle Ridge Golf Course, along with photos of Billy Joe Dupree with CHF co-founders Chris Howell and Dominique Bryant-Howell. These assets are available here for use in news segments highlighting the tournament and the Foundation’s impact on the community.

Registration Information: Golfers, sponsors, and supporters can register for the tournament by visiting ChrisHowellFoundation.org. Registration closes on September 12, 2024. Sponsorship opportunities are available for those looking to make a significant impact through their support of CHF’s mission.

About the Chris Howell Foundation:

Founded in 2016, the Chris Howell Foundation (CHF) is committed to empowering individuals and families in vulnerable communities through programs that address disparities in health, wellness, and financial literacy. By providing essential resources and services, CHF helps community members achieve self-sufficiency and long-term success. The Foundation has served thousands of individuals across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with a particular focus on Southern Dallas.

