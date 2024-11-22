INvets Appoints Nichole Rouached as New Director of Advancement

Nichole Rouached has been appointed as the new Director of Advancement by INvets CEO Sarah Harrison.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- INvets, a leading organization connecting transitioning military members and their families with career opportunities in Indiana, announces the appointment of Nichole Rouached as its new Director of Advancement by CEO Sarah Harrison.In her new role, Nichole will lead all fundraising efforts, including the development and implementation of financial strategies to support INvets’ mission. Her work will focus on diversifying funding streams through grant writing, individual giving, planned giving and corporate engagement."Nichole brings a wealth of experience and a passion for connecting people with opportunities that truly make a difference,” said INvets CEO Sarah Harrison. “Her dynamic background in fundraising and workforce development aligns perfectly with INvets’ mission to support veterans and their families as they transition to meaningful careers in Indiana.”Nichole has spent the past six years providing innovative talent solutions for Indiana’s orthopedic manufacturing sector. Her career spans roles in development and talent recruitment across multiple sectors, including the Robert E. Loup Jewish Community Center, the Anti-Defamation League, and OrthoWorx, Inc.Known for her ability to foster relationships and build community connections, Nichole thrives on working with people. She is eager to bring her expertise to INvets, helping to bridge future Hoosiers and their families with fulfilling career opportunities in the state.“I’m thrilled to join the INvets team and contribute to a mission that has such a meaningful impact,” said Nichole. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to support veterans and their families as they build bright futures here in Indiana.”

