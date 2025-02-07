Software Firm Partners with Kentucky Groups to Launch Transformative Career Planning Platform

Counterpart announces the launch of Futuriti, a digital platform to help Kentuckians of all ages explore and plan their education and career paths.

FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Counterpart announces the successful development and launch of Futuriti, a groundbreaking digital platform designed to help Kentuckians of all ages explore and plan their education and career paths. Developed in collaboration with the Commonwealth Education Continuum (CEC), Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), the platform officially launched on Tuesday, February 4, at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda.The platform incorporates current, Kentucky-specific education and labor market data to provide users with comprehensive information for making informed decisions about their futures.“Futuriti is meant not just to be a campaign to encourage higher education, but to be a culture shift that will merge the separation between high school, college, and careers into one systematic approach to building a well-educated Kentucky workforce with increased educational attainment and labor force participation rates that meet or exceed the national average,” said Amanda Ellis, Vice President of Student Access and Success at CPE.The platform features three primary sections, as well as Future Finder, which helps users explore careersavailable in Kentucky offering livable wages that are aligned with their skills and interests:● Choose Your Career Path: You can use the Futuriti Future Finder to explore careers that suit your skills and interests and learn what credentials you need to qualify. If you don’t know where to start, Futuriti also connects you to career quizzes to give you some ideas.● Continue Your Education: This section showcases Kentucky's diverse educational pathways, from universities and community colleges to technical programs and apprenticeships. It also provides information about and links to financial aid and scholarship resources.● Start Your Career: This section helps you find jobs once you have the proper education. It includes resume-building tools, interview preparation guides, and direct access to job openings through the Kentucky Career Center's portal."Our work is exciting and fulfilling, especially when we partner with teams championing an initiative that willpositively impact so many lives," Drew Linn, CEO of Counterpart shares.The launch event is open to the public and will showcase the platform's features through live demonstrations. For more information about Futuriti, visit: https://futuriti.org/ About CounterpartEstablished in 1993 in Indianapolis, Counterpart is a leading custom software development firm dedicated to crafting impactful solutions. With over 200 years of combined experience, the in-house team specializes in web and mobile applications, comprehensive management systems, system integrations, and more. Counterpart works across various industries and technologies, partnering with Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, and small businesses to drive meaningful change in how clients operate and create impact. Learn more at counterpart.biz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.