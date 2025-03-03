INvets Launches AI-Platform to Bridge Gap Between Veterans, Employers

Platform simplifies job searches, translates military experience, and connects veterans with vetted employers

This new software will allow us to better serve our 13,000 members and 600+ employers, as well as attract new job and talent seekers.” — Sarah Harrison, INvets CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INvets, a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to recruiting transitioning service members from around the country to civilian life in Indiana, has announced the launch of new technology designed to streamline the job search process.Bridge My Return (BMR) features an AI-powered skills-matching algorithm, a military skills translator, and an auto-generated resume tool, making it easier for veterans to connect with preferred career opportunities. BMR is a free resource for Indiana’s military community, including veterans, transitioning service members, military and veteran spouses, caregivers, and employers. LinkedIn report identifies underemployment as the biggest challenge for service members transitioning to civilian careers. Key factors contributing to this issue include difficulties in translating military skills to the civilian workforce, lower wages, talent migration, among others. INvets partnered with BMR to develop this technology, addressing these challenges by connecting veterans and transitioning service members with meaningful career opportunities while also helping employers tackle workforce shortages.“This new software will allow us to better serve our 13,000 members and 600+ employers, as well as attract new job and talent seekers,” said Sarah Harrison, INvets’ CEO. “We are excited to be the first state organization to offer this innovative solution to help our military members find new or improved work.”The platform allows members to create a profile highlighting their skills and experience. It then generates a professional resume and matches members with career opportunities from vetted employers. Members can apply for these opportunities with a single click.Employers can seamlessly import job listings and connect them with their applicant tracking systems. Once a job is posted on the platform, they receive a ranked list of candidates from the INvets database who best match their ideal qualifications. Employers can also refine their search by filtering candidates based on military branch, rank, military roles held by service members, education, experience, job search status, separation date, and other criteria.“INvets has been impressive in building their military community, both members and employers, and achieving scale without sacrificing personalized service,” said Bob Hogan, BMR’s founder. “This new, customized technology gives them the connective tissue to power better, faster job matching.”Military and military-affiliated job seekers and interested employers can register here ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.