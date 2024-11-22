WV Republican Alex Gaaserud announces run for West Virginia US Senate Seat in 2026

It’s going to take new blood from West Virginia to fix the nation and state.” — Alexander Gaaserud

PARKERSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander Gaaserud formally announces the launch of his campaign for West Virginia’s U.S. Senate Election in 2026

Mr. Gaaserud stated, “after prayer and careful consideration with my family, I am announcing that I am running for the United States Senate to give the citizens of West Virginia a voice and to fight to advance the MAGA agenda and conservatism in our Republic. It is time we turn the page on a stale self-serving politician.”

Alex Gaaserud is expanding off of the 7,418 votes he received in the 2024 West Virginia Republican Primary election in the states 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District encompasses 27 counties, including Alex’s current home county of Wood, a conservative stronghold in the state. He is no stranger to taking on a crowded field and is challenging the state’s longest serving political family dynasty, the Moore family. He takes aim at replacing current U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito who he believes to be a Democrat and a liberal RINO.

Gaaserud, a native West Virginian, also stated he was asking voters for support, explaining that he is running on a platform to secure the border, improve the economy, bring down costs, shrink big government, and tackle the reckless out of control spending in the SWAMP, which fuels the current $36 trillion dollar national debt. As a strong America First candidate, Gaaserud believes it is important that the United States of America stands strong against the influence of nations such as China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea. He is ready to stand up to these nations and advance U.S. interests and security.

Alex Gaaserud points out that he is not bought, nor paid for. He despises the current corruption of politicians that serve the corporate elites and their special interests. Mr. Gaaserud promises to focus on serving the citizens of West Virginia.

Alex Gaaserud realizes that many West Virginians are struggling, like so many Americans, to provide the life they need and want for their loved ones. A vote for Alexander Gaaserud in May of 2026 is a vote for more freedom and less tyranny. Alexander Gaaserud spoke about his love for West Virginia and how he wants to raise his family in the safe, caring, and traditional values environment found throughout West Virginia. Alex speaks of working hard to provide for his family and the need to keep improving and growing the business environment in West Virginia. Alex knows the struggles of West Virginia and its people. As a U.S. Senator he will focus on jobs, education, fixing the drug crisis, ending the generational cycles of poverty we experience as a people, and the flight of our young people. He believes for West Virginia to get to the next level, voters must send young dynamic fighters to the United States Senate for real prosperity to be realized in our state, country, and to improve the opportunities in West Virginia.

Alexander Gaaserud is the only candidate that will work to cast the scourge of evil woke leftism to the ash heap of history in the 21st century. Finishing, Alexander Gaaserud stated, “I want your vote and our nation needs your vote to send a rural energetic fighter to take on the abuse, corruption, and failed leadership in Washington D.C. and replace Sen. Capito. It’s going to take new blood from West Virginia to fix the nation and state.”

