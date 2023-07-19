In Light of Offshore Windfarm Construction in NJ, Gregg Mele Announces Plan to Push For Environmental Impact Study

Gregg Mele is running for US Senate in NJ in 2024

Gregg Mele will govern in a manner that does not involve self-interest, self-dealing, and lack of fiscal responsibility towards the citizens of New Jersey.

CLARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Republican Candidate Gregg Mele promises to govern in a manner that does not involve self-interest, self-dealing, and lack of fiscal responsibility towards the citizens of New Jersey.

Mr. Mele is responding to recently criticized behavior by incumbent politicians in NJ by pushing for change and accountability. "Recently, incumbent leadership expressed concern that New York's congestion pricing scheme was rushed through federal approval. They claimed that there should have been an environmental impact study done before anything was approved (https://www.nj.com/news/2023/06/feds-green-light-nyc-congestion-pricing-plan-nj-vows-to-fight-it.html). However, the same state leaders are refusing to do a similar study for the windfarm project off the shores of New Jersey."

Gregg Mele promises NJ citizens that he will work to end the building of the windfarm off the coast of NJ. Greg Mele states that, "just as state leadership expressed a concern that there was a need for an environmental impact study for NY congestion pricing, there should be similar study for the offshore wind farm." Gregg Mele calls again for the environmental impact study. The impact study has been requested due to the sharp increase in whale and dolphin deaths along our shores. Gregg Mele remarked, "this is a case where the need for an environmental impact assessment is clearly necessary to show conclusively whether or not the project is the cause of the uptick in whale and dolphin deaths, as would seem obvious, at least anecdotally, at first look." If elected US Senator in 2024, Mr. Mele says he is someone who understands the responsibility to provide good stewardship in public office for all the constituency, which includes whales, dolphins, and the good of the planet.

Candidate Gregg Mele says, "there are issues with wind energy that cause it not to be as "clean" as the name "clean energy" suggests. When people look beyond the soundbite of the name to the substance of the research, they see where there is no significant difference to the environment. Given the costs, financial and otherwise, and the diminished returns toward the stated goal, the wind farm project would seem to be the best candidate to pause on until we find out more about its environmental impact and go back to the drawing board to see if there is a way to make it work better for all the citizens of NJ."

