WV Republican Alex Gaaserud files to run for Congress in West Virginia's 2nd District.

Our nation needs your vote to send a rural energetic fighter to take on the abuse, corruption, and failed leadership in Washington. It’s going to take new blood from West Virginia to save the nation.” — Alexander Gaaserud

CHARLESTON, WV, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republican Congressional candidate Alexander Gaaserud has officially filed with the WV Secretary of State’s office to run for Congress in order to serve the citizens of the Second Congressional District in West Virginia.

Mr. Gaaserud stated, “after prayer and careful consideration with my family, I am running for Congress to give the citizens of West Virginia a voice and to fight to save our Republic, which I believe is in its final hours without new leadership.”

Gaaserud, a native West Virginian, also stated that he was asking voters for support, explaining that he is running on a platform to secure the border, improve the economy, shrink big government, and tackle the reckless out of control spending in the SWAMP, which fuels the current $34+ trillion dollar national debt. As a strong America First candidate, Gaaserud believes it is important that the United States of America stands strong against the influence of nations such as China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea.

Alex Gaaserud points out that he is not bought nor paid for. He despises the current corruption of politicians that serve the corporate elites and their special interests. Mr. Gaaserud promises to focus on serving the citizens of the 2nd District and the citizens of WV.

Alex Gaaserud realizes that many West Virginians are struggling, like so many Americans, to provide the life they need and want for their loved ones. A vote for Alexander Gaaserud on May 14th is a vote for more freedom and less tyranny. Alexander Gaaserud spoke about his love for West Virginia and how he wants to raise his family in the safe, caring, and traditional values environment found throughout West Virginia. Alex speaks of working hard to provide for his family and the need to keep improving and growing the business environment in WV. He believes for West Virgina to get to the next level, voters must send young dynamic fighters to Congress to save our lost country and improve the opportunities in West Virginia.

Alexander Gaaserud is the only candidate that will work to cast the scourge of evil woke leftism to the ash heap of history in the 21st century.

Finishing, Alexander Gaaserud stated, “I want your vote and our nation needs your vote to send a rural energetic fighter to take on the abuse, corruption, and failed leadership in Washington D.C. It’s going to take new blood from West Virginia to save the nation.”