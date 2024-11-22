Techbridge Girls Welcomes Jen Stancil as New Director of Development

Jen Stancil - Director of Development, Techbridge Girls Techbridge Logo

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techbridge Girls is excited to announce the appointment of Jen Stancil as its new Director of Development. With more than 25 years of leadership in informal learning and an unwavering commitment to equity in STEM education , Jen brings unparalleled expertise and vision to advance Techbridge Girls’ mission of creating equitable systems in STEM education for underserved youth.Throughout her career, Jen has been a leading force in promoting access and opportunity in STEM, particularly for girls and underrepresented communities. Her extensive experience includes leadership roles at renowned institutions such as the Carnegie Science Center (where she led the Girls, Math & Science Partnership, Glazer Children’s Museum, National Math and Science Initiative, and PBS.A staunch advocate for the Girls in STEM movement, Jen’s work has influenced national and international conversations on diversity and inclusion in STEM. She has served as the immediate past Board Chair of the National Girls Collaborative and is a current Board Member and development co-chair for the National Association for Gifted Children. Her role as a former Obama White House Advisor to the Women and Girls Council further underscores her dedication to driving systemic change.“Jen’s incredible background in STEM equity is such a gift to Techbridge Girls. Her passion for creating inclusive learning spaces and her dedication to opening doors for underrepresented communities are truly inspiring,” Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls. “We’re thrilled to have her on the team and know her leadership will make a big difference in helping us empower more girls in STEM.”Jen’s track record of success is as remarkable as it is inspiring. She has raised tens of millions of dollars to sustain mission-driven nonprofits by fostering relationships with government entities, individual donors, foundations, and corporate social innovation partners. As an EmmyAward-winning producer, she has developed engaging media content, including curriculum-based IMAX films, American Masters documentaries, animated series, games, and web experiences that have inspired diverse audiences.“To solely focus on ensuring that systems don’t prevent our girls of color from STEM but uplift them is a priority ” said Jen Stancil. “Our next generation of STEM leadership should center in a place of belonging. Techbridge Programs are excellent examples. When you belong, you can enact true change.”Techbridge Girls looks forward to the leadership and innovation Jen will bring to her new role, as the organization continues to empower educators and youth, creating lasting impact for generations to come.

