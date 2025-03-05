Techbridge Girls celebrates International Women’s Month

Techbridge Girls is a grantee of Free Throws for Futures for the 2024-25 season! Thank you, Warriors! Keep on sinking those Free Throws!

On International Women's Day, Techbridge Girls will attend the Warriors x Pistons game as recipients of Free Throws for Futures grant.

We love to cheer for the Warriors, and we’re honored and grateful for the continued support of the Warriors Community Foundation.” — Savita Raj, Techbridge Girls CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techbridge Girls celebrates International Women’s MonthOn March 8th, International Women’s Day, TBG girls from across the Bay Area will be on the hardwood at the Chase Center pre-game. TBG girls are part of TBG’s signature afterschool program, Ignite. When they’re not watching basketball, they’re busy working on STEM experiments, learning about the lineage of women of color in STEM fields, and building design thinking, resilience, and other skills that set them up for success in STEM fields. TBG’s professional development programs prepare educators and supervisors to be cheerleaders and champions of these girls as they grow into the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. Across the nation last year, Techbridge Girls reached more than 25,000 youth and hundreds of educators in their mission to create equitable opportunities in STEM education.This NBA season, the Warriors Community Foundation, in partnership with Pacific Gas and ElectricCompany (PG&E) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation), has selected Techbridge Girls as one of four Bay Area nonprofits to receive a grant as part of the “ Free Throws For Futures ” program. Through the program, each Warriors’ made free throw during the regular season yields $500 that will be split among four education focused nonprofit organizations working locally to improve opportunities and successful outcomes for youth.As of February, the team already has put up more than 960 free throws and generated more than $480,000 dollars to be split between the selected educational non-profits. “We love to cheer for the Warriors, and we’re honored and grateful for the continued support of the Warriors Community Foundation,” said Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls. “Their passion for excellence and educational equity has helped our organization serve hundreds of educators and thousands of girls over the past nine years. This gift will go directly toward building supportive, exploratory educational environments that improve outcomes for our educators and the girls they teach.”Over the past 25 years, Techbridge Girls has grown from its origins at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, CA, into a recognized national leader in STEM equity professional development for educators and educational change agents. Through innovative, equity-focused STEM curricula, teaching kits, and professional development offerings, Techbridge Girls helps to prepare girls and gender-expansive youth to be the next generation of problem-solvers and innovators.Celebrate Women and Girls in STEM! Find out more about Techbridge Girls and match the Warriors Community Foundation and PG&E’s investment in equity. Donations to Techbridge Girls can be made at www.techbridgegirls.org directly on the Free Throws for Futures website.About Techbridge GirlsTechbridge Girls (TBG) is an award-winning national nonprofit organization building equitable systems in STEM education to empower girls and gender-expansive youth from underserved communities. For nearly 25 years, TBG has reengineered the way STEM education is taught, centering the brilliance and potential of girls, with an emphasis on increasing STEM access, belonging, and persistence. We believe that BIPOC girls’ experiences, values, interests, and voices, will unlock the full possibilities of what STEM can do for our world. The TBG approach holistically engages girls intellectually and emotionally by equipping out-of-school-time educators with gender and culturally responsive practices, exposure to role models, and rigorous STEM coursework to affirm belonging in the STEM narrative now and in the future. For more information, visit www.techbridgegirls.org

