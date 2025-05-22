Techbridge Girls Welcomes Abby Funabiki as Chief of Staff

Abby Funabiki brings 10+ years of experience in the nonprofit education sector, having spent her career advancing equity and representation in STEM

I am thrilled to welcome Abby to Techbridge Girls. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable as we bring our new strategic plan online for our 25th Anniversary.” — Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abby Funabiki brings more than a decade of experience in the nonprofit education sector, having spent her career advancing equity and representation in STEM for historically marginalized communities. In her new role, Funabiki will support Techbridge Girls ’ mission by leading high-impact initiatives, fostering cross-functional alignment, and serving as a strategic thought partner to the CEO. Her work will focus on turning bold ideas into measurable outcomes that expand opportunity for girls and gender-expansive youth across the country.“I am thrilled to welcome Abby to Techbridge Girls,” said Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable as we bring our new strategic plan online for our 25th Anniversary.”Throughout her career, Abby has worked to amplify impact and scale organizations serving underrepresented students in STEM. Prior to joining Techbridge Girls, Funabiki served as Chief of Staff at BootUp, where she helped scale the organization to reach over one million students from underrepresented backgrounds in technology. She has deep expertise in nonprofit capacity building and has consistently used her platform to center the voices and experiences of BIPOC girls in STEM.Funabiki holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Utah. She studied politics at Willamette University—where she was also the captain of the tennis team. Funabiki believes in the power of representation in technology and is driven by a vision of a future shaped by inclusive innovation.Techbridge Girls continues to build on more than two decades of work reengineering STEM education to ensure every girl can thrive, persist, and lead in STEM. Funabiki’s appointment is another step forward in our commitment to transforming systems and cultivating pathways for the next generation of problem-solvers.About Techbridge GirlsTechbridge Girls (TBG) is an award-winning national nonprofit organization building equitable systems in STEM education to empower girls and gender-expansive youth from underserved communities. For nearly 25 years, TBG has reengineered the way STEM education is taught, centering the brilliance and potential of girls, with an emphasis on increasing STEM access, belonging, and persistence. We believe that BIPOC girls’ experiences, values, interests, and voices will unlock the full possibilities of what STEM can do for our world. The TBG approach holistically engages girls intellectually and emotionally by equipping out-of-school-time educators with gender and culturally responsive practices, exposure to role models, and rigorous STEM coursework to affirm belonging in the STEM narrative now and in the future.For more information, visit www.techbridgegirls.org Media Contact:Jennifer Stancil, Director of Developmentjstancil@techbridgegirls.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.