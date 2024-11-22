Regan Zambri Long Earns Tier 1 Rankings From Best Law Firms

WASHINGTON, DC – The personal injury attorneys at Regan Zambri Long are pleased to announce it has been named to the 2025 list of Best Law Firms.

The firm earned Tier 1 rankings in the Washington, DC, metro area for the following practice areas:

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Regan Zambri Long also received both regional and national recognition for Mass Tort Litigation and Class Actions—Plaintiffs.

“We are honored to be recognized once again among the Best Law Firms,” said Senior Partner Patrick Regan. “This distinction reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to client service and legal excellence. Our inclusion validates the trust our clients place in us and the innovative solutions we deliver across our practice areas.”

In August, seven Regan Zambri Long attorneys—Patrick Regan, Salvatore Zambri, Victor Long, Paul Cornoni, Jacqueline Colclough, Christopher Regan, and Emily Lagan—earned recognition in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Firms included in the 2025 Best Law Firms® list have earned a reputation for professional excellence, with consistently high ratings from clients and peers. Rankings are based on client feedback, peer recommendations, and leadership assessments across diverse practice areas and regions. The 15th edition’s rankings incorporate data from the Law Firm Survey, Law Firm Leaders Survey, Best Lawyers peer reviews, and in-depth client testimonials.

This national legal directory ranks law firms in tiers based on their standing within practice areas and geographic markets.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas for its abilities, professionalism, and integrity.

Washington, DC, personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide our clients with the highest-caliber legal representation. Focusing primarily on personal injury law, we passionately advocate for those who have been negligently injured in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. For r more information, visit rhllaw.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/regan-zambri-long-earns-tier-1-rankings-from-best-law-firms/

Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers, PLLC is dedicated to protecting the rights of injury victims in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

