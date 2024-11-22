Twelve Graduate from Central Nebraska Adult Drug Court

The Central Nebraska Adult Drug Court celebrated the graduation of 12 participants on November 18, 2024, at the Adams County Courthouse in Hastings. Judge Morgan Farquhar presided over the ceremony, with Judge Patrick Lee in attendance.

This milestone signifies the completion of an intensive program involving comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability. Nebraska’s Problem-Solving Courts utilize a team approach, where judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, coordinators, community supervision officers, law enforcement, and treatment providers collaborate to create personalized programs for participants.

The Drug Court program, which lasts a minimum of 18 months, equips participants with the skills to lead successful, substance-free lives. Graduates not only achieve sobriety but also have their charges dismissed upon successful completion.

Adult Drug Courts provide an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug offenders, employing a specialized team process within the existing court structure. These courts aim to reduce recidivism and substance use while enhancing public safety and promoting rehabilitation. Participants undergo validated risk and needs assessments, receive individualized behavioral health treatment, and are subject to frequent, random drug testing. The program also incorporates incentives, sanctions, and additional rehabilitative services to support recovery and reintegration.

