Arrest Dnyanesh Maharao immediately; otherwise, we will file a contempt petition! – Prasad Pandit, Pragya Puri Gyanpeeth Akkalkot

From left side, Shri. Hiralal Tiwari(Sanatan Sanstha), Shri. Prasad Pandit(Pradnya Puri Dhyanpith, Akkalkot), Shri. Rajan Bunage(Hindu Janjagruti Samiti)

A case was registered at Akkalkot police station against Dnyanesh Maharao for making extremely objectionable and religiously offensive statements about Lord Shri Ram, the revered deity of millions of Hindus, and Shri Swami Samarth of Akkalkot. It has been two months since the Solapur court denied his anticipatory bail application, yet the police have not taken any legal action against him, which is extremely infuriating. Due to such inaction by the police, there is intense dissatisfaction among the devotees of Shri Ram, Swami Samarth, and the entire Hindu community. The police administration should immediately arrest Dnyanesh Maharao, otherwise, we will file a contempt petition for disrespecting the court, warned ‘Pragya Puri Gyanpeeth Akkalkot’ and ‘Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’. A memorandum in this regard was submitted to the District Collector of Solapur. Present at this time were Mr. Prasad Pandit of Pragya Puri Gyanpeeth Akkalkot, Mr. Rajan Bunge of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Mr. Dattatraya Pise, and Mr. Hiralal Tiwari of Sanatan Sanstha

Under sections 299 and 302 of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita 2023, a case has been registered against Dnyanesh Maharao at Akkalkot police station. The Solapur court has also denied bail in this cognizable offense. Even after two months of the crime, no action has been taken. This raises questions about the efficiency and impartiality of the police administration. A demand was also made to take action against those responsible for the delay in action.

At the Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Navi Mumbai, during a Sambhaji Brigade program, Dnyanesh Maharao made extremely defamatory and insulting statements about Hindu deities on a public platform. As a result, a case has been registered against him at Akkalkot police station. Five cases have been registered against him in Maharashtra for the same incident. Despite this, the police have not yet arrested him. Hindus are tolerant and believe in the legal process; hence, it is incomprehensible and infuriating that those who hurt their sentiments are not arrested even after the court has denied anticipatory bail. If this incident had happened concerning another religion, the police would have immediately arrested the accused and put them in jail, said the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.