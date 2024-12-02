Etherio Expands Service Offerings with Acquisition of GRATITUDESgroup’s Assets

Etherio is excited to announce its latest expansion with two new service offerings: non-travel incentive programs and specialized association board consulting.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etherio, a leader in meeting management and association services, is excited to announce its latest expansion with two new service offerings: non-travel incentive programs and specialized association board consulting services. This strategic move comes with the acquisition of GRATITUDESgroup’s for-profit assets, enhancing Etherio’s ability to offer comprehensive solutions to meet evolving client needs in the MICE and Association Management sectors.The acquisition also brings with it new talent, including LeeAnne Canecchio, who joins Etherio as Vice President of Incentive and Consulting Services. Canecchio will lead Etherio’s non-travel incentive programs and consulting services, leveraging her extensive experience in incentive program design, board consulting, and strategic partnerships.“I am thrilled to expand our service offerings with incentive program design and management and association board consulting services,” said Eric Altschul, CEO of Etherio. “These additions strengthen Etherio’s position as a comprehensive partner for our clients, providing solutions that drive engagement, enhance leadership, and deliver impactful outcomes.”Through this acquisition, GRATITUDESgroup’s meaningful non-profit work under GRATITUDESheart will continue independently, focusing on supporting women and children in need.“At Etherio, we are thrilled to expand our capabilities with these innovative incentive and consulting services,” shared Tina Weede, Senior Vice President at Etherio. “Together, we will deliver tailored solutions that drive engagement and foster a culture of excellence for our clients.”About GRATITUDESgroupGRATITUDESgroup is a leader in incentive strategy and program development, creating impactful non-travel solutions that drive engagement, recognition, and organizational culture optimization. Guided by a "Trust with Purpose" philosophy, GRATITUDESgroup delivers innovative programs that foster meaningful connections, inspire motivation, and support client success through extraordinary workplace environments.About EtherioEtherio is a premier provider of strategic meeting management, association management, and site selection services, delivering high-impact solutions across the MICE industry. For 18 consecutive years, MeetingsNet has included Etherio on its prestigious CMI 25 list, which honors the largest and most influential corporate, full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies in North America. As a proud partner of ABC Global Services, Etherio enhances its site selection and contracting capabilities with unparalleled access to a vast global network of hospitality and travel resources. From expertly managing governance, membership, and events for associations to delivering innovative meeting solutions, Etherio supports clients in achieving measurable results, engaging teams, and fostering lasting connections. For more information, visit etherio.com.

