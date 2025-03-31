Etherio Welcomes an Industry Veteran to Spearhead Business Development in Meetings and Events

Nicky Ratcliffe, Vice President of Business Development

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To further propel its growth in the thriving meetings, events, and incentives industry, Etherio is delighted to announce the appointment of Nicky Ratcliffe as Vice President of Business Development.Nicky Ratcliffe joins Etherio from BCD Meetings & Events, where she excelled as Director of Business Development in the Life Sciences sector. Over her three and a half years at BCD, she was instrumental in securing several major accounts and earning the prestigious 2024 Platinum Circle award for her exceptional sales achievements.Bringing a distinguished career in meetings and events from senior roles at MD Group and Touch Associates, Nicky offers a deep well of experience and industry acumen. Her history of success aligns perfectly with Etherio’s strategic objectives. As we expand our presence in life sciences, corporate meetings, and incentives, Nicky is expected to play a critical role in driving our business development efforts forward.Eli Sananes, Managing Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the new hiring: "I am thrilled to collaborate with Nicky in exploring business development opportunities. Her impressive track record and rich experience will undoubtedly contribute to Etherio’s continued success."With Nicky's appointment, Etherio is poised to enhance its business development initiatives and strengthen its impact in the industry. We are excited to see the growth and opportunities that lie ahead with her leadership.ABOUT ETHERIOEtherio is a premier provider of strategic meeting management , association management, and site selection services, delivering high-impact solutions across the MICE industry. For 18 consecutive years, MeetingsNet has included Etherio on its prestigious CMI 25 list, which honors the largest and most influential corporate, full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies in North America. From expertly managing governance, membership, and events for associations to delivering innovative meeting solutions, unparalleled sourcing expertise, and once-in-a-lifetime incentive experiences, Etherio supports clients in achieving measurable results, engaging teams, and fostering lasting connections. For more information, visit etherio.com.

