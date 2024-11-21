Etherio Welcomes FPDA as a New Association Management Partner

Etherio, a leading association management company, is pleased to announce its partnership with FPDA, the Fluid Power Distributors Association.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etherio, a leading association management company, is pleased to announce its partnership with FPDA, the Fluid Power Distributors Association. This collaboration marks another exciting chapter in Etherio’s expansion within the industrial sector, as FPDA joins the company’s growing portfolio of professional organizations under management.Founded in 1974, FPDA represents more than 180 leading companies engaged in the distribution and manufacturing of fluid power, motion control, and automation products. FPDA’s mission is to provide networking, education, and advocacy for its members, driving innovation and best practices across the industry.“We are enthusiastic about partnering with Etherio to enhance FPDA’s operations and member services,” says FPDA board president, Tom Nicholson. “With Etherio’s expertise, we’re confident that FPDA will continue to provide exceptional value and drive growth within the fluid power and motion control industries.”Etherio will manage FPDA’s day-to-day operations, strategic initiatives, and membership services , while also supporting the association’s long-term growth objectives. This partnership will ensure that FPDA continues to serve as a vital resource for its members and remains at the forefront of industry advancements.“We are honored to partner with FPDA and look forward to supporting their mission,” said Karl Kirsch, Vice President of Etherio’s Association Management division. “FPDA plays a critical role in advancing the fluid power and motion control industries, and we are excited to help drive their continued success. Together, we will build on FPDA’s strong foundation and enhance the value it brings to its members.”About FPDAThe Fluid Power Distributors Association (FPDA) is an industry trade association serving the fluid power, motion control, and automation industries. With a focus on education, networking, and advocacy, FPDA brings together manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers to promote growth, collaboration, and the advancement of technology within these sectors. For more information, visit fpda.org.About EtherioEtherio is a nationally awarded, full-service association management company providing comprehensive solutions for professional organizations, non-profits, and membership associations. With expertise in day-to-day operations, governance, strategic planning, and member engagement, Etherio fosters organizational growth and success. Our personalized approach includes services such as technology management, event marketing, and leadership development, designed to drive meaningful impact and create lasting value for associations of all sizes. Learn more at etherio.com.

