IMPORTANT NOTICE FROM THE LAW FIRM OF KLAYMANTOSKES TO VANGUARD TARGET DATE FUND INVESTORS WITH DAMAGES OVER $100,000

All Vanguard Target Date Fund Investors Should Consider All Their Legal Options

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National securities law firm KlaymanToskes continues to investigate the filing of FINRA arbitration claims and urges Vanguard customers who suffered damages in excess of $100,000 in tax liabilities incurred from Vanguard’s Target-Date Funds to explore all of their legal options. Investors are strongly encouraged to consider the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim, which may provide a greater recovery than participating in the class-action lawsuit (Case No. 22-cv-00955) that was recently settled for $40 million. Investors who incurred significant tax liabilities in excess of $100,000 after the sell-off are encouraged to contact the law firm immediately at 888-997-9956 in furtherance of their investigation.On November 6, 2024, it was announced that a settlement was reached offering $40 million to resolve claims brought against Vanguard. While the settlement may deliver some restitution, investors should know that class-action payouts are generally heavily undervalued. KlaymanToskes previously conducted a detailed study of securities arbitration versus class action and concluded that Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration claims traditionally obtain an overall higher rate of recovery as opposed to participating in a class action lawsuit against a brokerage firm.Accordingly, investors should consider all their legal options, including filing a securities arbitration claim with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). To maximize their potential recovery, investors are encouraged to opt out of the class-action lawsuit, as a FINRA arbitration claim may result in a greater recovery.If you are an investor who suffered significant tax burdens as a result of investing in Vanguard’s Target Date Funds, contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

