CoachCare Acquires Revolution Health Solutions, Marking Its Sixth Acquisition

RPM leader CoachCare continues acquisition strategy with latest expansion in Texas and Florida

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM), and other virtual care management services, has acquired Texas-based Revolution Health Solutions, a full-service care management provider specializing in RPM, CCM and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM). This marks CoachCare’s sixth acquisition and another step in its growth plan alongside its organic growth activities. This also furthers its mission to enhance patient outcomes, simplify care management for healthcare providers, and decrease the overall cost of care for our health system.

“Revolution Health Solutions has built a robust clinical service model that complements our mission to transform how healthcare providers engage with their patients,” said Wes Haydon, Co-Founder and President of CoachCare. “By integrating their turnkey solutions and dedicated clinical teams with CoachCare’s comprehensive virtual care platform and existing clinical offering, we can support more patients and providers and better meet their needs across a broader spectrum of conditions and specialties.”

Jenn Tompkins, CEO and Founder of Revolution Health Solutions, expressed her excitement about the acquisition, stating, “Partnering with CoachCare allows us to expand our reach while staying true to our mission of providing compassionate, proactive care and advocacy for the patients we serve. Revolution Health Solutions was founded on the principle of working closely with providers to improve patient health outcomes, ensuring the process is both simple and beneficial for everyone involved. By joining forces with CoachCare, we’re bringing our mission to a broader platform, and I’m confident this partnership will drive greater innovation and enhance patient experiences.”

Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan served as legal counsel to CoachCare and Nixon Law Group served as legal counsel to Revolution Health Solutions.

About CoachCare

CoachCare, a New York-based remote patient monitoring and virtual care management company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to a complete remote care solution addressing many healthcare specialties. Its comprehensive offering, including remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, principal care management, remote therapeutic monitoring and behavioral health integration drives improved patient outcomes and increased provider revenue while lowering cost to the overall healthcare system. More than 150,000 patients and hundreds of healthcare organizations benefit from CoachCare's solution.

For more information on CoachCare and its solutions, visit www.coachcare.com.

About Revolution Health Solutions

Revolution Health Solutions provides a full turnkey care management solution, specializing in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and Chronic Care Management (CCM). Their mission is to improve the overall health of the patients they serve by delivering compassionate, proactive care and advocacy. Revolution’s outsourced clinical teams enable healthcare providers to focus on clinical decisions while their team handles monitoring and care management.

