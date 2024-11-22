TESCO Metering Announces Strategic Partnership with Universal Utility Supply Company, a WBENC Certified Business

We are proud to support women-owned businesses like Universal Utility Supply Co. This partnership represents our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and strengthening diversity in the industry” — Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO Metering

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCO Metering, the leading provider of metering solutions to electric utility companies since 1904, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Universal Utility Supply Company, a Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)-certified business located in Newtown, PA. This partnership reinforces TESCO’s commitment to supporting women-owned businesses while expanding access to TESCO’s innovative products through Universal Utility Supply Company’s distribution network.Founded in 2011, Universal Utility Supply Company has established itself as a trusted supplier for utility customers and professional electricians, offering high-quality products and superior customer service. As a WBENC-certified business, Universal Utility Supply Company embodies a dedication to diversity and inclusion in the supply chain, values that align with TESCO’s mission."At TESCO, we are proud to support women-owned businesses like Universal Utility Supply Company. This partnership represents our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and strengthening diversity in the industry," said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering. "We are also pleased to extend TESCO utility pricing to any orders placed directly with Universal Utility Supply Company, ensuring our customers receive the best value while supporting a WBENC-certified distributor."Through this partnership, TESCO Metering’s cutting-edge solutions, including metering test equipment and testing tools to verify the accuracy of electric vehicle charging stations, will be available to a broader audience. Universal Utility Supply Company’s trusted distribution network will play a key role in ensuring timely delivery and exceptional service for utility professionals and electricians nationwide.About TESCO MeteringTESCO Metering has been the leading provider of metering solutions to electric utility companies since 1904. With a legacy of innovation, TESCO also offers advanced testing equipment designed to verify the accuracy of electric vehicle charging stations, ensuring reliability and efficiency in the energy sector. As a trusted American manufacturer, TESCO is committed to delivering quality products and exceptional service. To learn more, please visit: https://www.tescometering.com/ About Universal Utility Supply CompanyFounded in 2011, Universal Utility Supply Company is a WBENC-certified business based in Newtown, PA, serving the needs of utility customers and professional electricians. With a focus on quality products and exceptional customer service, Universal Utility Supply Company has become a trusted partner in the electrical trade.About the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States and a leading advocate for women entrepreneurs. By providing certification, resources, and opportunities, WBENC fosters the growth of diverse businesses and promotes inclusivity within the supply chain. To learn more, please visit: https://www.wbenc.org/ For more information, please contact:

