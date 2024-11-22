National Collegiate Rugby Issues Statement to Support Referee Community in Lawsuit against USA Rugby

National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) is committed to fostering an environment of fairness, safety, and equality for all individuals within college rugby—referees, players, coaches, and staff.” — National Collegiate Rugby

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Collegiate Rugby Issues Statement to Support Referee Community:National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) is committed to fostering an environment of fairness, safety, and equality for all individuals within college rugby—referees, players, coaches, and staff. We recognize and appreciate the vital role that referees play in maintaining the integrity and growth of the sport.In this spirit, we express our support for referee Justin Hale in his lawsuit (CASE NO. 1:2024cv01076) against USA Rugby for alleged discriminatory treatment, violation of the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, and defamation, which seeks to address key concerns within the USA Rugby corporate culture. We view this legal action as an opportunity for constructive dialogue and collaboration, with the potential to lead to positive developments that benefit everyone involved in our great game of rugby.USA Rugby’s alleged recent actions violate the principles outlined in the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, which was established to ensure fair and equal access to athletic opportunities in the United States. The Act protects athletes’ rights and emphasizes transparency and accountability in sports organizations, values that USA Rugby’s actions have allegedly disregarded in this case. By not adhering to these standards, they are not only undermining athletes’ rights but also the integrity of the sport in the U.S.We also recognize that alleged actions taken by USA Rugby and other influential rugby entities could potentially harm the growth of collegiate rugby in the United States. By placing unnecessary financial burdens and barriers on college rugby programs, such actions limit the potential for the sport to grow, hinder opportunities for student-athletes, and reduce the ability to cultivate new talent. Such practices risk stunting the development of collegiate rugby nationwide, which ultimately undermines the future of our sport.Our mission is to promote a culture of respect, fairness, and cooperation within the sport. By working collaboratively with USA Rugby and other stakeholders, we aim to ensure that all members of NCR are treated equitably and can thrive in a supportive environment. NCR remains deeply committed to fostering a culture of safety and respect for everyone involved in the sport, especially our referees.We invite all members of the rugby community to join us in this important endeavor. Together, we can uphold the values of respect and integrity, paving the way for a brighter future for college rugby and strengthening the relationships that bind our sport.For more information, contact Amy Parrish +1 (404) 310-6559 or Rob Kremer +1 (404) 218-3077 or visit https://www.ncr.rugby/ --

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.