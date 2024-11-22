Fashion Factor Celebrates a 9th Edition with A-List Attendees and Groundbreaking Fashion Designer Talent

Fashion Factor runway HE Yaqoob Al Ali, Patrizia Marin and HH Juma al Maktoum Fashion Factor model line-up Runway Fashion Factor runway models

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion Factor proudly announces the resounding success of its 9th Edition, which showcased an impressive lineup of global icons, including Grammy-nominated rapper French Montana. Known for hits like "Unforgettable" and "Slide," French has made waves not just in music but also in fashion, bringing an undeniable energy to the event.

So proud for Marco Polo Experience to be a media partner of this event, and to be graced by the presence of Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum and HE Yaqoob Al Ali.

Heart Evangelista, the multi-talented Filipino actress, artist, and fashion icon, dazzled attendees as she opened the runway in an exquisite creation by Atelier Zuhra. Heart was also honored with the Fashion Icon Award at this year’s edition, recognizing her significant impact on the fashion industry and her role as a trendsetter. Atelier Zuhra, known for dressing celebrities like Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Nicki Minaj, Aishwarya Rai, Karol G, Winnie Harlow, and Hend Sabri, showcased the perfect blend of glamour and artistry in Heart’s stunning appearance.

The event also featured the remarkable Dorra Zarrouk, a celebrated Tunisian actress and model known for her elegant style and impactful performances in both film and television. Dorra’s participation further highlighted the international flair of Fashion Factor.

Fashion Factor has consistently aimed to elevate the fashion landscape, and this edition has reached new heights. With a record number of UAE Local and International designers and models, the event's growth continues to impress. Sponsorships have quadrupled, and exhibitors for the Lifestyle Market have expanded, showcasing a wider array of innovative brands and experiences.

This year, Fashion Factor proudly presents the support of:

• Vogue Brazil: Our esteemed media partner, providing unparalleled coverage of fashion trends and events.

• Truss Professionals: Premium Brazilian hair care brand, best professional range for salons.

• Grassitup: Our furniture sponsor, known for modern and sustainable furniture solutions.

• AIG Clinics: medical centers offers it clientele the latest innovations in aesthetics medicine, plastic surgery, most advanced dermatology and skin care treatments with a comprehensive variety of cosmetics treatments both invasive and non-invasive.

• Motorola: Our technology partner, bringing cutting-edge innovation to enhance the event experience.

• TABEER TOURISM: Our travel agency partner dedicated to offering exceptional travel experiences.

• Union Properties: One of the top developers in the UAE, Union Properties has established roots in Dubai since 1987, with a varied investment portfolio and a track record of delivering landmark projects.

• Samareh Real Estate: A dynamic player in the UAE real estate market, focused on innovative solutions and premium properties.

• Steve Madden: Our jewelry and footwear partner, renowned for its stylish and trendsetting designs.

• ME Dubai Hotel: World Class innovative culinary experiences, cultural programming and breath-taking design by Zaha Hadid.

Each edition of Fashion Factor serves as a stepping stone for learning and growth, and the 9th Edition is no exception. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for fashion, Fashion Factor is excited to pave the way for future challenges and opportunities.

