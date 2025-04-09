A Pivotal Media Gathering for Climate Action

Kathleen Rogers, President EARTHDAY.ORG Massimiliano G. Falcone, Fabio Pressi, Guido Bortoni Pierluigi Sassi, Francesco La Camera Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Italian Minister for the Environment and Energy Security Roberto Gualtieri, the Mayor of Rome

April 22, 2025, Earth Action Day, Rome

ROMA, ITALY, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 22nd, 2025, a crucial year for renewing global climate commitments, the city of Rome will be the focus of Earth Action Day. Katheen Rogers, the President of EARTHDAY.ORG, the driving force behind the global Earth Day movement, will host a prestigious news event bringing together some of the most important voices in Italy, as they collectively back renewable energy.

"Earth Day is the cornerstone of my year, and this year, Italy represents the perfect backdrop for a message of unity around the critically important subject of energy. We will demonstrate that renewable energy transcends political divides. Embracing it delivers multiple benefits simultaneously: strengthening the global economy, creating millions of new jobs, enhancing energy independence, and improving affordability for both businesses and citizens alike. On top of that, it benefits human health and the health of the planet. This is not about politics— it is about pragmatic solutions that benefit us all. Which is why this is such a unique gathering of political, economic, faith, and industry leaders." Kathleen Rogers, President EARTHDAY.ORG

Joining Kathleen Rogers for Earth Action Day will be:

● Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Italian Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, representing the Italian Government's ambitious vision for renewable energy and climate action.

● A high-level representative of the Holy See, offering a vital perspective rooted in the Laudato Sì encyclical's moral imperative for environmental stewardship.

● Roberto Gualtieri, the Mayor of Rome, showcasing the host city's leadership in sustainable urban development.

These influential voices, representing the intersection of government policy, moral leadership, industry, urban innovation and grassroots activism, will unite alongside Francesco La Camera Director General of IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency) and associations representing over 100 leading companies in the energy and automotive sectors, as well as prominent economists, to publicly back renewable energy.

This event's significance is amplified by its convergence with several key anniversaries: the 55th anniversary of Earth Day, the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement being adopted in 2015 and then signed on Earth Day 2016, the 10th Anniversary of the Laudato Sì Encyclical, and the 20th Anniversary of C40. Each milestone underscoring the urgency of our collective mission.

About EARTHDAY.ORG: Founded in 1970 by the organizers of the first Earth Day, EARTHDAY.ORG has grown into the world’s largest environmental movement, mobilizing over one billion people annually to protect the planet and its people. Our mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental community globally. This year Earth Day marks its 55th anniversary and has designated this year’s Earth Day theme as Our Power, Our Planet.

Event Details:

● Event Title: "Earth Action Day: Strategies and Policies for a Sustainable Future"

● Date: April 22nd, 2025 (55th Anniversary of Earth Day, 10th Anniversary of Laudato Sì)

● Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

● Location: Ara Pacis, Rome

Program Highlights:

2:30 PM - 3:00 PM: Media Welcome and Registration

Speakers are invited for informal press interviews in a designated area. Distribution of informational materials.

3:00 PM - 3:30 PM: Panel Discussion: "Strategies and Policies for a Sustainable Future" Moderator: Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day.

Speakers:

● On. Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of Environment and Energy Security.

● Representative of the Holy See, 10th Anniversary of Laudato Sì.

● Roberto Gualtieri, Mayor of Rome Capital.

3:30 - 3.45 PM: Discussion on strategies renewable energies. Moderator: Pierluigi Sassi, President Earth Day Italia.

Speaker:

● Francesco La Camera, Director General IRENA (International Renewable Energies Agency).

3:45 - 4:15 Discussion on strategies and policies to reduce emissions and combat climate change, with a focus on actions and collaborations.

Moderator:

Prof. Giuseppe Massimiliano Falcone - Special Envoy Earth Day International. Speakers:

● Fabio Pressi President MOTUS-e.

● Guido Bortoni Vice President AIEE Associazione italiana economisti dell'energia.

RSVP & Media Contact: Patrizia Marin

Email: patrizia@patriziamarin.com Tel: +971544427394 / +393480094414



