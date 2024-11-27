ProHance Launches Global Productivity Benchmarking Report for 2023 & Q1-Q3 2024

Arvind Sagar, Senior Advisor, ProHance

Revolutionizing Workforce Productivity with Actionable Insights

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a leading operational analytics and workforce productivity platform, has unveiled its Global Productivity Benchmarking Report. Spanning 2023 through Q3 2024, the report delivers deep, data-backed insights on workforce productivity trends across industries and regions, empowering businesses to drive operational excellence in an evolving work environment. With the increasing adoption of hybrid work models, relying solely on logged hours is becoming outdated. Companies need to focus on productive time—the real 'Most Valuable Player' of workforce efficiency.Drawing on data from over 197,000 users across 65 organizations globally, the report offers unparalleled analysis across sectors such as Healthcare, BFSI, IT Services, BPO/KPO, and Global Capability Centers (GCCs). Covering key geographies including India, the Philippines, the Americas, Europe, and the MEA region, the findings reveal trends that help organizations unlock their workforce's full potential.Highlights of the Report:- Rising Productivity: Average productive hours climbed to 7 hours 24 minutes per day by Q3 2024.- Sector Excellence: Healthcare/RCM emerged as a standout, consistently surpassing productivity benchmarks.Regional Insights:- India and the Philippines led in productivity but highlighted opportunities to reduce idle time.- The Americas and Europe showcased balanced productivity and idle time metrics.Organizational Scale Impact:- Larger organizations demonstrated superior productivity, benefiting from data-driven operational cultures.- Small and medium businesses revealed untapped potential, particularly in adopting effective tools.Industry-Specific Trends:- BFSI logged the highest idle time, signalling areas for operational improvement.- IT Services and GCCs showed advanced adoption of collaboration tools to support distributed teams.- Hybrid Work Redefined: Productive time, not just logged hours, emerged as the critical benchmark in hybrid work setups.New Features:- The current edition of the report introduces granular insights into tool utilization by industry and organizational scale, enabling businesses to craft customized strategies for workforce engagement and efficiency.“As organizations navigate hybrid and dynamic work models, ProHance’s Global Productivity Benchmarking Report offers a powerful tool for identifying and bridging productivity gaps,” said Arvind Sagar, Senior Advisor at ProHance. “Armed with this data, leaders can drive meaningful, analytics-based transformations to improve workforce efficiency and achieve sustainable growth.”ProHance reaffirms its commitment to revolutionizing workforce productivity by empowering organizations with actionable intelligence for building robust operational frameworks.To download the full report and learn more about how ProHance can transform your workforce, visit https://www.prohance.net/global-productivity-benchmarking-report.php About ProHance:ProHance empowers organizations with its comprehensive suite of tools, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, and enable data-driven decision-making. Currently used by over 370,000 users in 25+ countries, ProHance helps enterprises achieve operational excellence and strategic goals. For more, log onto www.prohance.net

