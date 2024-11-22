Anime Park 'Nijigen no Mori' Announces Increased Difficulty at Athletic Course in 'Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park'

The "Appare! Battle of the Warring States!" athletic course had its difficulty turned up from November 9th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, an hour from Osaka and 30 minutes from Kobe, Japan) has announced a challenging new difficulty for the "Appare! Battle of the Warring States!" athletic course within its popular attraction “Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park”. The large-scale obstacle course, inspired by the Crayon Shinchan movies “Fierceness That Invites Storm! The Battle of the Warring States” and “Mononoke Ninja Chinpuden”, has now become even more thrilling, with an upgraded version of its most advanced course, the 8-meter-high "Samurai-Daisho Course", featuring new and challenging elements.

■Overview: Increased Difficulty at "Appare! Battle of the Warring States!"

Renewal Date: Saturday, November 9th

Location: "Appare! Battle of the Warring States!" athletic course within the "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park" in Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park), 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Content: The "Samurai-Daisho Course" within the "Appare! Battle of the Warring States!" has been upgraded with even more difficult challenges.

Price: Light Ticket - Adults 3,500 yen and above, Children 1,800 yen and above

* Adults refer to those above 12 years old, children to ages 5 to 11 as well as above 120 cm height and 25 kg weight.

* Please refer to the official website for ticket details.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/crayonshinchan_adventurepark/

ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 1993-2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.