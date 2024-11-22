New Haven Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5005305

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2024, 0127 hours

STREET: VT Route 22A

TOWN: Orwell

CROSS STREETS: Mutton Square Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jordan Dario Sierra

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: No apparent damage.

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/22/2024 at approximately 0127 hours, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 22A in the Town of Orwell. Investigation revealed V#1 lost control and left the roadway, getting stuck in the ditch. Troopers identified the operator as Jordan Dario Sierra (20) of Albany, NY. While speaking with Sierra, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Sierra was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Sierra was released from custody on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time for the charges of DUI, and Negligent Operation.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison County

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/9/2024 @ 12:30 PM