New Haven Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5005305
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/22/2024, 0127 hours
STREET: VT Route 22A
TOWN: Orwell
CROSS STREETS: Mutton Square Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jordan Dario Sierra
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: No apparent damage.
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/22/2024 at approximately 0127 hours, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 22A in the Town of Orwell. Investigation revealed V#1 lost control and left the roadway, getting stuck in the ditch. Troopers identified the operator as Jordan Dario Sierra (20) of Albany, NY. While speaking with Sierra, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Sierra was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Sierra was released from custody on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time for the charges of DUI, and Negligent Operation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison County
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/9/2024 @ 12:30 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.