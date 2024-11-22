OPPEIN Home to Showcase at BIG 5 Global 2024 as World's Leading Cabinetry Brand

OPPEIN Home Group Inc. (SSEC:603833.SS)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big 5 Global, the premier construction event in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), is back for its 45th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 26 to 29. This event will bring together industry professionals from urban development, construction, geospatial, and facilities management sectors worldwide.

OPPEIN Home, the world's leading whole-house customization brand, has announced its participation in the BIG5 expo to explore business opportunities in the Middle East.

OPPEIN Exhibition Information at BIG5 2024

- Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE

- Time: November 26th to 29th

- Stand No: PAV A20

About OPPEIN

Founded in 1994, OPPEIN Home Group Inc. has been a global leader in cabinet manufacturing and China's leading kitchen and custom home furnishing brand. OPPEIN is synonymous with quality and excellence with over three decades of experience.

As a one-stop shop for sophisticated and functional home furnishings, the company offers a full range of high-quality custom kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, bespoke furniture, bathroom products, and aluminum windows and doors.

Bringing Innovative Products to the Middle East

At 2024 BIG 5, OPPEIN is excited to unveil its cutting-edge kitchen collection, where luxury innovation meets minimalist style. This stunning kitchen is not just about aesthetics; it’s an ideal fusion of functionality and style, tailored to elevate the culinary experience.

Further, the company will bring some quality and stylish wooden doors and WPC doors to the expo, which are crafted from various high-quality materials (WPC, wood veneer, PVC, lacquer), each meticulously chosen for their unique advantages, including remarkable durability, pest and moisture resistance, and timeless elegance. OPPEIN aims to promote door and wall panel integration. The company seeks to showcase the benefits of complete door and wall solutions that offer a harmonious and aesthetically pleasing appearance in any space. OPPEIN is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products and services.

With a massive investment in product innovation, USD 160 million based on its 2023 annual report, OPPEIN is redefining whole-house furnishing solutions to ensure every detail is functional and visually stunning.

Exploring B2B Project Opportunities

"We have been participating in the expo for years," said Linn, the Middle East project manager of OPPEIN, "I enjoy the time talking to clients at BIG5, and the Middle East is one of our strategic markets for searching B2B projects in recent years." OPPEIN aims to engage with businesses interested in large-scale projects, offering tailored solutions to meet specific construction needs. In the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, the project team has completed various furnishing projects, including apartments, villas, and hotels. With over 10,000 successful global projects, the company is becoming the top choice for project cabinets and furniture sources.

A steady and strong production capacity is essential to the success of large-scale projects. The five production sites of OPPEIN cover approximately 3 million square meters of space, equipped with HOMAG machinery imported from Germany, which allows for efficient manufacturing and bulk customization. According to its 2023 annual report, OPPEIN supplied 860,062 kitchen sets and 3.3 million fitted cabinetry units.

The brand is eager to expand its presence in the Middle East, and the BIG 5 Global event would serve as a platform for exploring these opportunities for collaboration.

Expanding Global Franchise Network

In addition to project cooperation, attendees at BIG5 can explore franchise opportunities directly with OPPEIN's business development team. OPPEIN's franchise network is rapidly growing, and there are, according to the 2023 report, more than 8,700 showrooms around the world. The franchise business shows significant potential, as evidenced by OPPEIN's impressive 2023 revenue of USD 3.25 billion, with USD 2.5 billion generated from the franchise channel.

Joining the OPPEIN Franchise Network grants access to unmatched manufacturing power, with five production sites producing over 25,000 cabinets daily to ensure a stable supply for your business. Their diverse product range—including kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, bathroom products, and home furniture—enables you to expand your portfolio and meet various customer needs. Furthermore, OPPEIN provides comprehensive support, such as exclusive subsidies, showroom design assistance, and tailored training sessions, to ensure your success.

OPPEIN Home Group Inc. is your ideal partner for high-quality customized home furnishings and outstanding franchise investment opportunities. Get in touch to book a previous appointment for the booth visit of OPPEIN at BIG 5 Global 2024.

