OPPEIN Home Marks 30 Years of Excellence at the 136th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From October 23rd to 27th, OPPEIN Home Group Inc. participated in the 136th Canton Fair, one of the world's premier international trade events. This year marked a significant milestone for OPPEIN as it celebrated its 30th anniversary.

OPPEIN‘s Highlights at the Canton Fair

Incorporating the vibrant orange of its logo, OPPEIN's booth featured two arch doors at the front and back, symbolizing its open-minded approach to welcoming clients and friends from around the globe. OPPEIN showcased its latest 2024 collections, including custom cabinetry, furniture, and wooden doors. The modern kitchen design, highlighted by a stunning sunlight gold and enamel white palette, featured a two-tier island that invited culinary creativity and sophistication. To emphasize its whole-house customization capabilities, OPPEIN dedicated a space to bedroom and wardrobe solutions, integrating wall panels, cabinets, and bedroom furniture. The booth had five entrances, guiding visitors through a seamless tour from kitchen and bathroom spaces to living and bedroom areas.

Networking Night for Global Clients

OPPEIN celebrated its 30th anniversary by hosting a special event for overseas customers on October 26th at its headquarters.

In the afternoon, customers toured OPPEIN's new product showroom, guided by overseas staff and professional lecturers. The tour showcased OPPEIN's commitment to quality and innovation in kitchen designs, wardrobe systems, and smart home accessories, leaving customers impressed.

Following the tour, OPPEIN's overseas team presented the brand's history, overseas projects, and business initiatives. The 30-year legacy of the brand deeply impressed visitors, encouraging them to pursue partnerships.

At an elegant networking banquet, guests enjoyed fine food and wine while discussing potential collaborations in a relaxed setting. A customer from Australia expressed a strong interest in forming a long-term partnership with OPPEIN, citing the company's solid reputation and industry standing as key factors.

Record-Breaking Growth

In 2023, based on the annual report, OPPEIN reached total revenue of USD3.25 billion. With 860,162 kitchens, 3,327,887 wardrobes and 1,144,498 doors sold last year, OPPEIN was the No.1 company in the home furnishing industry in China. Moreover, OPPEIN's overseas business revenue increased by 46.5% year-on-year and continues to maintain strong growth in 2024, with products selling well in over 130 countries and regions.

Not only did the sales performance top line, the company attracted several outstanding global franchisees. Since February 2024, Oppein has opened new franchise showrooms in Canada, Panama, Philippines, Netherlands, and UAE. As the company concluded, there are over 8,700 showrooms worldwide. OPPEIN's global franchise network has become more prosperous.

As China's premier brand, OPPEIN Home Group Inc. is your ultimate partner for top-tier customized home furnishings and exceptional franchise investment opportunities.

Over 10,000 project experience strongly states its capability on project management. Talk to the project business team to discover the unparalleled quality and innovation that have made OPPEIN a fame. Also, if you want to further enhance the cooperation, don't miss the chance to elevate your business—know more about OPPEIN dealership policy today and embark on a journey of success. Your inquiries are the first step towards a prosperous partnership.

