Celebrating 30 Years: Oppein’s Journey to a Global Industry Leader

CANADA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2024, Oppein Home Group Inc., the largest cabinetry manufacturer in the world, celebrated its 30th anniversary. To mark this memorable milestone, the company hosted a carnival celebration and a series of events in October.

A enterprise legend since 1994

Oppein’s journey started in 1994, pioneering the concept of integral kitchens in China. This innovation marked the start of a kitchen revolution in the country. After that, Oppein never stopped chasing the forefront of the industry. The Oppein president, Mr. Yao, oversaw the growing demand for supplementing all aspects of a house after pioneering the No.1 kitchen cabinet company in China for a few years. In 2006, the company expanded into fitted wardrobes. In the following years, Oppein continuously explored a variety of products including bathroom vanities, doors and windows, and customized furniture.

In 2017, Oppein was listed on the stock exchange, marking a significant leap in its growth. Over the years, the company has been recognized for its innovation in design and sustainability, consistently setting industry standards in the home furnishing market. According to the annual report for 2023, the company’s revenue increased by 1.35%, reaching a remarkable 3.25 billion USD, which showed that Oppein has become one of the most famous and valuable brands on the global market.

In 2024 October, Oppein celebrated its 30th anniversary with a grand carnival event held at its headquarters and five production sites. The event featured speeches from company executives, an outdoor party, and stage performances. Everyone had a fantastic time as they marked this significant milestone for the company.

"Everyone at Oppein has the power to reach the best, and together we will bring some impressive results to the market. I firmly believe that, someday soon, Oppein’s whole-house customization will be a global concept," said Mr. Yao, the president of Oppein Home Group Inc., during the ceremony. As time passes, the company remains committed to its original vision, a heartfelt and ambitious belief that where there is home and love, there is Oppein.

Revolutions of manufacturing and design

Oppein has transformed from a small company into the largest manufacturer in its industry, achieving remarkable milestones over the years. The expansion and revolution never stopped, and it has continuously set up 5 main production sites across China, covering a 3 million square meters manufacturing area. 10 years ago, Oppein imported advanced HOMAG machines, significantly improving product precision and manufacturing efficiency. With continuous development and innovation investment in manufacturing technology, the company has established a mature intelligent manufacturing system to produce over 25,000 units of cabinets per day, becoming the largest cabinetry manufacturer in the world.

Furthermore, by expanding the product portfolio, Oppein understood that home spaces are always interconnected rather than isolated. The design or layout of the home must present a consistent core to improve its performance. To address this, the company partnered with design software developers to create an innovative design tool that enhances both design performance and efficiency. By simplifying the modularity of each piece of furnishing, the designers could quickly create a solution and output a quotation list based on the consumers' requests. This strategic insight led Oppein to focus on providing comprehensive space solutions instead of just individual products, distinguishing it from competitors in the market. Now, when people mention the concept of whole-house customization, Oppein is the brand that always comes to their minds.

Global project reach to local franchisee impact

A successful business thrives on robust B2B partnerships. In Australia, Oppein supplied thousands of custom kitchen cabinets and wardrobes for Australia 108, the tallest residential skyscraper in the southern hemisphere. The company contributed to Malaysia's CORE Residence RTX, receiving extensive positive feedback. In America, Creekside Apartments in Canada selected Oppein for its unique double-shaker technique, while ALTO Apartments in Mexico relied on the company for its competitive lead times. And for One Thames City, a luxury apartment project in London, the developer chose Oppein for its high-quality, sustainable materials, showcasing the company's expertise in eco-friendly innovation and quality craftsmanship. Over the past 30 years, Oppein has completed over 10,000 property furnishing projects worldwide, earning a strong global reputation.

Oppein has not only demonstrated impressive performance in its project business but has also established a strong global franchise network. According to the 2023 annual report, the company has over 8,700 showrooms and stores worldwide. Additionally, since February 2024, Oppein has opened new franchise showrooms in Canada, Panama, the Philippines, the Netherlands, and the UAE. Notably, Oppein Panama received recognition from the new president of the country by joining the opening ceremony. Proven by thousands of franchise partners, joining Oppein becomes a valuable opportunity for ambitious investors.

Whether you're looking for a reliable furnishing source for B2B projects or a valuable partnership opportunity, Oppein Home is an excellent choice on the market. For more information on how to cooperate with OPPEIN, please visit OPPEIN cabinet franchise page.

