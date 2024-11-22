OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe organizes the 3rd International Training Board Meeting in Ashgabat to strengthen regional co-operation on explosive hazards

The 3rd In-Person International Training Board Meeting concluded successfully in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe in partnership with the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, the meeting aimed to enhance co-operation and knowledge-sharing between Central Asia and international partners within the framework of the Integrated Co-operation on Explosive Hazards project.

Key stakeholders from Central Asia, the donor community, international organizations, and expert institutions gathered to review past progress, set future priorities, and strengthen regional co-operation in addressing explosive hazards. Hosted by the Government of Turkmenistan, the meeting took place from 19 to 21 November 2024.

Building on the momentum of previous meetings, participants engaged in in-depth discussions to identify lessons learned, assess emerging threats, prioritize training needs, explore innovative training methods, and strengthen regional collaboration.

A key focus was the importance of international and regional co-operation. The OSCE-supported Regional Explosive Hazards Training Centre was highlighted as a critical platform for training and capacity building, and plans were discussed to further enhance its capabilities.

By strengthening regional co-operation and sharing best practices, the meeting contributed to a safer and more secure Central Asia. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the challenges posed by explosive hazards and building a more resilient region.