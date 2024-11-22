Reconstruct Boundary by Yi-Rong Wen Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Reconstruct Boundary

Yi-Rong Wen's Innovative Residential Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Reconstruct Boundary by Yi-Rong Wen as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the field of interior design.Reconstruct Boundary's award-winning design showcases the importance of adaptable, user-centric interior spaces that seamlessly integrate functionality and aesthetics. The project's success in the A' Interior Design Awards underscores its relevance to current industry trends and its potential to inspire future advancements in residential design.Yi-Rong Wen's Reconstruct Boundary stands out for its innovative use of space, masterful color scheme, and attention to detail. The design blurs boundaries between living areas, utilizing custom-made suspended ironwork and open laminates to create a permeable yet distinct flow. The thoughtful selection of flooring materials further defines each space's unique character while maintaining overall cohesion.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Yi-Rong Wen's dedication to pushing the boundaries of residential design. The accolade is expected to inspire the designer's future projects, driving further innovation and exploration in creating living spaces that prioritize family interaction and well-being.Reconstruct Boundary was designed by Yi-Rong Wen, who led the project and provided the creative vision for this innovative residential space.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Reconstruct Boundary design at:About Yi-Rong WenYi-Rong Wen is a talented interior designer based in Taiwan, China. With a people-centric approach, Yi-Rong Wen integrates clients' rational needs and cultural connotations to create livable and adaptive living spaces. The designer provides professional interior design services, including pre-sale house transformation design, new and old house design and decoration, commercial space design, and old house renovation.About iiNO DesigniiNO Design is a renowned interior design firm that prioritizes people's needs and cultural context in creating functional and adaptive living spaces. The company offers a wide range of professional interior design services, including pre-sale house transformation, new and old house design and decoration, commercial space design, and old house renovation, ensuring that each project meets the unique requirements of its clients.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable interior designs that demonstrate creativity, functionality, and innovation. Winners are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, and accessibility. The award highlights the designer's ability to create solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being while setting new standards in the interior design industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting excellence in design across all industries since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design category, entrants gain global recognition for their creativity and superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award ultimately aims to create a better world by showcasing pioneering designs that positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://goldeninteriorawards.com

