2024 Duty of Care Awards Winners Announced

The 2024 Duty of Care Awards honoured global leaders in workforce health, safety, and wellbeing, themed "Leading Change for a Re-Imagined Future."

The calibre of entries was truly inspiring, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safeguarding employee health, safety, security, and wellbeing.” — Deborah de Cerff

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International SOS Foundation has revealed its 2024 Duty of Care Awards winners live at the Fullerton Hotel in Sydney, Australia, on the 31st October 2024.Honouring organisations worldwide for their dedication to protecting their global workforce's health, safety, security and wellbeing, the Awards are now in its seventh edition. The Awards’ theme, Leading Change for a Re-Imagined Future, is befitting in this continuously changing risk landscape.Malaysian Winners Celebrated for Exceptional ContributionsIn line with this vision, two exceptional winners at the awards underscored Malaysian employers’ commitment to workplace safety and employee wellbeing.Ms GekNgo Goh from Technip Marine (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd / TechnipFMC was honoured with the prestigious Duty of Care Ambassador Award. Ms Goh’s leadership and commitment to promoting health, safety, and wellbeing within her organisation have set a high standard across the industry, marking her as a key figure in Malaysia’s journey towards enhanced workplace safety.Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd was recognised as the Runner Up in the Workplace Wellbeing Award category. This achievement reflects the organisation’s dedication to fostering a safe and supportive environment for its employees, aligning with the awards’ goal to celebrate organisations championing worker welfare on a global scale. Air Selangor's initiatives exemplify the importance of workplace wellness programmes that address the physical, mental, and emotional health of employees.These achievements resonate with the Awards’ mission, as both TechnipFMC and Air Selangor exemplify best practices in workplace care on a global stage.Worldwide Representation Highlights Duty of Care Efforts in Diverse Sectors.Entries were received from 29 countries, spanning a range of sectors, from leading technology firms and financial institutions to top-tier education and aerospace organisations.This year’s Head of Judges, Deborah de Cerff, Founder of The Employee Mobility Institute (TEMI), said, “On behalf of our esteemed panel of judges, I extend our sincerest congratulations to this year’s exceptional finalists. The calibre of entries was truly inspiring, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safeguarding employee health, safety, security, and wellbeing. These organisations and individuals have set a remarkable standard for Duty of Care. Their achievements serve as a beacon for others, illuminating a path towards a safer and more secure future for workforces globally.”Kai Boschmann, Executive Director of the International SOS Foundation, said: “The escalating intersection of global threats requires innovative risk management strategies to protect people. We, at the International SOS Foundation, are thrilled to honour the pioneering solutions at the forefront of Duty of Care enabling a more resilient future.”The International SOS Foundation is proud to have Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, as the Platinum sponsor of the 2024 Duty of Care Awards & Summit. The Awards & Summit also had supporting sponsorship from Workplace Options (WPO), Ontic, Munich Re, Mercer, and Koa Health.###END###Note to editors:For more information on the 2024 Duty of Care Awards & Summit 2024, click https://www.internationalsosfoundation.org/events/duty-of-care-awards-and-summit For further information, please contact:Indira IlliantiGroup Senior Marketing and PR Executive, International SOSEmail: indira.illianti@internationalsos.comAbout the International SOS FoundationEstablished in 2011, the International SOS Foundation has the goal of improving the safety, security, health and welfare of people working abroad or on remote assignments through the study, understanding and mitigation of potential risks. The escalation of globalisation has enabled more individuals to work across borders and in unfamiliar environments, leading to exposure to risks that can impact personal health, security and safety along with travel.The Foundation is a registered charity and was started with a grant from International SOS. It is a fully independent, non-profit organisation. For more information on Duty of Care and the International SOS Foundation, please visit www.internationalsosfoundation.org

