Macao’s composite interest rates – 3rd Quarter 2024
MACAU, November 22 - According to statistics released today (22 November) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the banking sector in Macao generally fell in the third quarter of 2024.
At end-September 2024, the composite interest rates for MOP and HKD decreased by 11 basis points and 17 basis points, from 2.14% and 3.60% at end-June 2024 to 2.03% and 3.44% respectively.
Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.
Detailed information about the composite interest rates of Macao is available in the latest time series.
https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/monetary-and-financial-statistics-time-series
